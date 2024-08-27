'I'm looking to sell my UK home after living abroad for 20 years. Will I have to pay capital gains tax?'





For tax related questions please email Mike at [email protected].

To Mike,

I read your Q&A last month and learned a lot. It now seems inevitable that Labour will raise taxes.

I am now 77 years old and almost moved to Canada during the Wilson era but after 20 years abroad I have recently returned to the UK.

I bought my main property in the UK in my sole name in August 1999. After my divorce in September 2003, I moved abroad but did not work.

This period was spent mainly in Mexico, but also in Canada and Spain. I returned to the UK on 1 February 2024 with my Mexican wife and son, who is now at a local school.

While abroad, I rented out my property in the UK and paid income tax on the rental income. I only returned to the UK for a few short visits to carry out the necessary maintenance on my property.

My current plan is to sell my house and move to Glasgow permanently, but I'm worried that this will result in a large capital gains tax bill.

It seems unfair that the CGT rules for a rented home apply to my case while the owner lives with his partner in another home overseas.

What can I claim for my time abroad? Are there any changes to my criteria or inflation allowances when I return home?

I would appreciate your help.

– Gordon

Dear Gordon,

The last two articles I wrote were about readers who left the UK, and I'm delighted to hear that you've decided to come back to us.

I agree that the capital gains tax rules are unfair. In particular, it has always seemed wrong that capital gains tax is applied to the whole pound gain rather than the actual gain after taking inflation into account.

The lower tax rates on capital gains are partly a recognition of this. If, as feared, the Treasury Secretary decides to tax capital gains as income without adjusting for inflation, it would be grossly unfair.

You would have been treated as non-resident in the UK while you were abroad, but that won't help you. Even if you sold your home here before you returned, the profits from the property would still be caught by CGT.

You bought a house in August 1999 and lived there for four years.

You then spent the next 20 years and 4 months abroad. After returning to the UK, you have been living in your own home again since February this year.

Although they are now considering a permanent move to Glasgow, given their son's education, I suspect they had some intention of living there permanently when they returned home.

You have stated that you have not been employed or engaged in any other work while you were outside the UK. You have correctly filed a tax return disclosing details of your rental income in the UK while you were abroad.

It's natural to worry about whether CGT will apply when selling your home. Unfortunately, inflation isn't taken into account.

If the disposal is made by a non-resident, you can either re-register as of 2015 or calculate the gain as described in HMRC Manual CG73960. Without re-registering, calculate as follows. You are already a UK resident so you do not have this option.

