More Americans Want U.S. to Stay the Course in Ukraine for as Long as It Takes





Just before the recent advance of Ukrainian forces into Russian territory, there were signs that Americans were beginning to lose confidence in Ukraine’s prospects in the war against Russia. Add to this the fact that the United States is in the midst of a turbulent election season, with Republican politicians showing less support for Ukraine, and one might have expected a decline in American public support for kyiv.

Yet our new University of Maryland Critical Issues Poll with SSRS shows strong, even growing, support for Ukraine.

The poll was conducted by SSRS among a sample of 1,510 U.S. adults from their online probability-based panel, plus an oversample of 202 blacks and 200 Hispanics, from July 26 to August 1, just before the Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk region. The margin of error is +/- 3.0%. Here are some key takeaways.

Americans Across All Parties Are Much More Favorable to Ukraine Than to Russia

A strong majority of Americans across all parties sympathize more with Ukraine than with Russia in the ongoing conflict: 62% of respondents expressed more sympathy for Ukraine than for Russia, including 58% of Republicans and 76% of Democrats. At the same time, only 2% of respondents said they sympathized more with Russia in the conflict, including 4% of Republicans and 1% of Democrats. Republicans (20%) were more likely than Democrats (7%) to say they sympathized with neither side, while an equal number of Republicans and Democrats (5%) said they sympathized equally with both sides.

Figure 1

More and more Americans want the United States to stay the course in its support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The percentage of respondents who said they want the United States to stay the course in its support for Ukraine increased from our October 2023 survey, reaching the highest level in our tracking since spring 2023. In our last survey, 48% of all respondents said the United States should support Ukraine as long as the conflict lasts, including 37% of Republicans and 63% of Democrats. All of these numbers are new highs in our four surveys since March-April 2023.

This shift in position among Republicans is particularly striking considering recent campaign statements by Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Both members of the Republican ticket have made statements opposing further U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Figure 2

Figure 3

Fewer Americans Believe Ukraine Is Winning and Russia Is Losing

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, our polls have tracked the American public’s assessment of Russia’s and Ukraine’s performance and prospects in the war, because we had reason to believe that this assessment could influence the degree of public support for Ukraine. In the three previous polls, since March-April 2023, we have seen little change in this assessment. In the latest poll, there was a marked decline in the assessment that Ukraine is winning and Russia is losing.

Overall, 30% of respondents said Russia was failing, down from 37% in October, and 21% said Ukraine was succeeding, down from 26% in October. About a third of respondents said neither side was winning or losing. Democrats were more likely to think Ukraine was winning (29%) than those who said the same about Russia (9%). Republicans were more likely to express equal attitudes about the extent to which Russia (17%) and Ukraine (17%) were winning.

Figure 4

Figure 5

Fewer Americans Believe Current Levels of Funding to Ukraine Are Adequate

American public opinion on the level of funding for Ukraine remains highly partisan, with Republicans more likely to think the level is too high (52%) and Democrats more likely to think it is about right (39%). Fewer respondents who answered the question about the level of U.S. support say they don’t know (26%, compared to 33% last October). At the same time, there has been an increase in the overall number of respondents who believe the United States is spending too much (35%, compared to 29% in October), and a simultaneous increase in those who believe spending is too low (15%, compared to 10% in October).

The percentage of respondents saying that U.S. support for Ukraine is at the right level fell from 28% last October to 24% in July-August, with Republican support falling from 18% to 15% and Democratic support falling from 41% to 39%.

Figure 6

Americans encourage Ukraine to engage in diplomacy aimed at ending conflict

We asked: To what extent would you support or oppose the United States urging Ukraine to engage in diplomatic negotiations with Russia and the United States as soon as possible to end the war in Ukraine?

We found strong bipartisan support for the U.S. call for Ukraine to engage in diplomacy with Russia, though Republican support was more intense. Overall, 77% of respondents favored diplomacy, with 40% saying they strongly favored it and 37% saying they somewhat favored it. Republicans were more supportive (53%) than Democrats (33%).

Conclusion

Before the recent advance of Ukrainian forces into Russian territory, the American public was beginning to doubt Ukraine’s prospects in the war. Surprisingly, this has not weakened overall public support for Ukraine, particularly the expressed commitment to stay the course as long as necessary, which has increased since last October. However, attitudes toward the level of support, while partisan, have shown some decline: a 6-point increase among those who believe support is too high, compared with only a 1-point increase among those who believe support is at the right level or too low (from 38% in October to 39% in July-August).

The most striking finding is the degree of overall bipartisan sympathy for Ukraine, which includes a majority of Republicans and Democrats. The significant increase in the percentage of Republicans who want the United States to hold the course in its support for Ukraine for as long as it takes is particularly notable because it comes in the midst of a presidential campaign in which presidential candidates have adopted divergent views that could lead to a deeper partisan divide in public opinion. Early reports of the success of the Ukrainian advance into Russia may have had an additional impact on U.S. public support for Ukraine, as in our previous studies we found a positive correlation between the degree of perceived success of Ukraine on the battlefield and the degree of public willingness to support Ukraine.

