Bluetongue virus found in UK after 'rapid increase' in Europe | UK News





A virus affecting sheep and cattle has also been detected in the UK after a “rapid increase” across Europe.

Bluetongue, which poses no risk to humans but can cause death in farm animals, has been found in a sheep near Hardysco, South Norfolk.

This case is believed to be the first case of the virus in the UK for the 2024/2025 season.

A 20km containment zone has been established around the Norfolk area to minimise the risk of further transmission.

In May, the government said there was a “high probability” that a new strain of the virus, known as BTV-3, was introduced by infected mosquitoes flying in from Northern Europe.

Officials said there were spikes in confirmed cases in the Netherlands and Germany, with new cases also reported in France, Luxembourg and Denmark.

The virus affects livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats, deer, and llamas. Symptoms can include a blue, swollen tongue, fever, decreased milk production, and in the most severe cases, death.

Britain's deputy chief veterinarian, Ellie Brown, said on Monday that farmers should check their livestock frequently and report anything suspicious to the animal and plant health agency.

Free testing is available for animals traveling to or from countries with the highest risk.

Blue tongue disease was last reported in the UK in November 2023, with 199 cases detected in the five months to March 2024.

Of these, 119 were found in cattle and seven in sheep. Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Kent and East Sussex were classified as high-risk areas at the time.

