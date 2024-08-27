Judge Orders Suspension of Biden Program Providing Legal Status to Spouses of U.S. Citizens : NPR





President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the National Governors Association in the East Room of the White House in February. Evan Vucci/AP

Evan Vucci/AP

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Monday suspended a Biden administration policy that would give spouses of U.S. citizens legal status without having to leave the country first, dealing at least a temporary setback to one of the biggest presidential moves to ease the path to citizenship in years.

The administrative stay issued by federal judge J. Campbell Barker comes just days after 16 states, led by Republican attorneys general, challenged the program that could benefit about 500,000 immigrants in the country, as well as about 50,000 of their children. The states accused the administration of circumventing Congress for “egregious political goals.”

One of the states leading the fight is Texas, which in the lawsuit claims it has had to pay tens of millions of dollars a year in costs ranging from health care to law enforcement because of immigrants living in the state without legal status.

President Joe Biden announced the program in June. The court order, which lasts two weeks but could be extended, comes a week after the Department of Homeland Security began accepting applications.

“The claims are substantial and deserve greater scrutiny than the court has been able to afford to date,” Barker wrote.

Barker was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019 to serve as a judge in Tyler, Texas, on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a favorite venue for lawyers who advocate conservative arguments.

The judge set a timetable that could lead to a decision shortly before the Nov. 5 presidential election or before a new president-elect takes office in January. Barker gave both sides until Oct. 10 to file briefs in the case.

The policy offers spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status, who meet certain criteria, the opportunity to obtain citizenship by applying for a green card and remaining in the United States during the process. Traditionally, the process could include waiting for years outside the United States, resulting in what citizenship advocates call “family separation.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the order.

“The court’s decision tonight to block the federal government from providing relief is devastating to the thousands of Texas families who could have benefited from this program,” Jessica Cisneros, an attorney with the Texas immigrant rights organization, said Monday.

Several families have been notified that their applications have been received, according to attorneys representing eligible families who filed a motion to intervene earlier Monday.

“Texas should not be able to decide the fate of hundreds of thousands of American citizens and their immigrant spouses without addressing their reality,” Karen Tumlin, founder and director of the Justice Action Center, said at a press conference before the order was issued.

The program has been particularly controversial in an election year where immigration is one of the biggest issues, with many Republicans attacking the policy and saying it is essentially a form of amnesty for people who have broken the law.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton welcomed the decision.

“This is just the first step. We will continue to fight for Texas, our country and the rule of law,” Paxton said on the social media platform X.

To be eligible for the program, immigrants must have lived continuously in the United States for at least 10 years, not pose a security threat or have a disqualifying criminal history, and have been married to a citizen before June 17, the day before the program was announced.

They must pay a $580 application fee and fill out a lengthy form, including an explanation of why they deserve compassionate parole and a long list of supporting documents proving how long they have been in the country.

If their application is approved, candidates have three years to apply for permanent residency. During this period, they can obtain a work permit.

Before this program, it was difficult for people who were in the United States illegally to get a green card after marrying a U.S. citizen. They could be forced to return to their home country for years, and they always ran the risk of not being allowed to return.

