RuPaul's Drag Race UK is back! A powerful new cast and dazzling celebrities are coming soon to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

Fans around the world can breathe a huge sigh of relief as the beloved and award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race UK returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this autumn, bringing with it yet another dose of glamour, fun, mischief and bold fashion.

The cult competition reality show is internationally renowned for showcasing the best of British drag, grueling challenges, breathtaking showstoppers, big laughs, big heart and high levels of unpredictability. And this year, fans can expect even more! The Queen of Queens, RuPaul, is leaving no room for complacency and has promised even more twists, turns and obstacles for the new, highly competitive Glamazon queens, all of whom are hungry for the crown.

Chief Judge RuPaul presides over the trial, and the panel includes his trusted aides Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage.

Additionally, celebrity superfans continue to clamor to be included on the guest list, and this year Ru-veal is delighted to announce that the celebrity guest judges include:

Singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, Alison Goldfrapp TV presenter, Amanda Holden Singer, songwriter and actress, Beverley Knight Lead singer of 80s legends, Duran Duran, Simon Le Bon MBE Singer, songwriter Mabel Supermodel and fashion icon, Kristen McMenamy Actress and presenter, Derry Girls, Siobhn McSweeney TV presenter AJ Odudu Singer and member of Steps, Claire Richards

Singer-songwriter and Drag Race UK fanatic Alexandra Burke returns as the queens’ vocal coach, while acclaimed choreographer Claudimar Neto returns for another series to test the queens’ dance pace. Choreographer Aaron Renfree will join a hugely talented directory of Drag Race UK experts who have been brought in to provide guidance to the queens.

RuPauls Drag Race UK is a World of Wonder production for BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC iPlayer and Youth Audiences, and Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. World of Wonder executive producers are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy and Johnni Javier, and the BBC Commissioning Editor is Ruby Kuraishe.

Broadcast details for the sixth series and the Snatch Game players will be revealed in due course.

Alexandra Burke Alexandra Burke (Photo: Rachel Smith)

Since appearing as a contestant on last season's Snatch Game, Alexandra has lived her dream, but this year her expression has come full circle and she's back to give the queens a vocal masterclass.

We all know that RuPaul's Drag Race UK is one of the world's favorite shows! It was such a pleasure to be invited back to mentor the queens and give them vocal advice.

As always, it was a lot of fun. I want to do it again next year. I love this show that much!

Allison Goldflap Allison Goldflap

Allison performed Ooh la la to the judges.

I had a blast being a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK! I'm a huge fan of the show so it was really fun to see all the amazing queens on the runway with RuPaul and the judges.

Amanda Holden Amanda Holden (Image: Anna Fowler)

Amanda, a longtime friend of Alan Carr's and co-star of Amanda's Italian Job, wanted to join the Drag Race party and make it a family affair.

I was so thrilled to be invited to be a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK! It was a huge ambition for me. My daughter Lexi is the biggest fan of the show and I rang her as soon as we finished filming and she had hundreds of questions for me! I was in awe of RuPaul and of course being around Alan Carr and the wonderful Michelle Visage, amazing queens and hilarious humour, it was such a fun time!

Beverley Knight Beverley Knight (Image: Julian Broad)

The Beverley Knights' excitement at joining the sisterhood is both touching and palpable.

I am so, so, so excited to be a guest judge on one of the greatest shows in TV history! Drag Race is iconic, RuPaul is legendary, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton are amazing, and I'm going to watch the super intense Queens! Perfect! Give me all the LEWKS!

Simon & Bond, MBE Simon & Bond, MBE

Duranies around the world will be delighted to hear that Simon Le Bon, the 80s icon and lead singer of Duran Duran, has joined the judging panel for the new series of Drag Race UK. He gave the following tribute, while Shantay said:

“I've been a bit obsessed with Drag Race since 2009. I can't express in words how special it was to be on the panel with Michelle, Alan, and the extraordinary human being RuPaul. And that's before I even mention the queens in the competition. This was one of the biggest highlights of what has been a great year for me.

Mabel Mabel

Let them, and in fact everyone, know that Mabel is a huge fan of Drag Race UK!

I absolutely love RuPaul's Drag Race UK and everything it represents, so being able to join the show as a guest judge was a dream come true!

Christine McMenamy Christine McMenamy

After smothering viewers with her brash commentary on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 5, Kristen is back by popular demand.

It's an honor and thrill to be back on the Drag Race UK judging panel. I've had more fun and witnessed more intensity than I've ever seen before. The queens were wild and some of their costumes should have been!

Siobhn McSweeney Siobhn McSweeney (Image: Phil Sharp)

This Darryl girl is no stranger to competitive reality TV shows, with Siobhn glowing with praise for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Sister Michael would probably enjoy it too. Should we add an Amen to that?

It was a dream come true to see the talent of the queens up close and to meet the High Queen, Lou, in person was an even greater dream. Michelle and Alan were so kind and I loved the show even more because of that experience.

AJ Odudu AJ Odudu (Image: Sofi Adams)

After AJ's sensational performance as a Snatch Game player in the previous series, the former Strictly contestant couldn't pass up the chance to make a comeback.

I'm thrilled to be back on Drag Race UK, but this time as a guest judge on the main stage! I'm a huge fan of the show and had a blast!

Claire Richards Claire Richards

Claire is practically a part of the Drag Race UK family, having previously appeared as a vocal coach alongside other members of the legendary Steps. This year, Claire has taken her hun status to the next level.

I was so happy to be back with the Drag Race UK family, but this time I was even more excited to be a guest judge! It was an honor to be on the panel with RuPaul and see all the amazing looks on the runway!

Claudimar Neto Claudimar Neto

Claudimar Neto returns as Queen's choreographer.

I am thrilled to be back for what promises to be another epic season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! The queens continue to amaze me and this year I have embarked on a very nostalgic dance journey as I choreograph for them! Once again, I am proud to stand with our community and celebrate authenticity and love.

Aaron Renfri Aaron Renfri

Aaron Renfri also joins the party and teaches the queens a cool routine.

I had a blast choreographing the Drag Race UK Queens for this series! I’m a huge fan of the show and RuPaul and it’s something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. I can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing routines we’ve created together!

