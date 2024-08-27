



A mother and son whose lives were forever changed by the witness protection system are calling for a full review of the system, saying it can create a hostile environment for innocent people rather than keeping them safe.

The pair spoke to the Guardian on condition of anonymity after obtaining official records, saying their requests for help were rejected and the value of their evidence in the investigation into gang-related killings may have been overstated.

The mother, who entered the witness protection program for her safety after giving testimony in court 20 years ago, said she did not recognize evidence in a signed witness statement she recently saw for the first time.

Their experiences have led them to believe that they may not have needed to go into witness protection, which has forced them to change their identity, cut off all social contact with friends and move house several times. They also fear that institutional racism dating back to when their mother first went into witness protection may be behind the way the police initially treated them.

In rare interviews with two of the 3,000 people who took part in Britain's Guardianship Service programme, Rachel and her son said recently released files contained witness statements about gang members that Rachel had not properly filled out.

She said it was a huge shock to see the witness statement she claimed to have written and that it was not hers. The signature at the bottom appears to be hers, but the witness statement contains details about suspects and witnesses to the crime she says she did not know about.

She said her records also showed written complaints were sent to senior politicians, saying the National Crime Agency (NCA) made them feel as if they were being punished for terrible crimes, but they were only passed on to the NCA, which oversees witness protection.

She said it was scary to find out that these letters had been sent to the NCA. I never got a response to any of my letters. I had no one to turn to.

The NCA said it could not comment on individual cases. A spokesperson said: We are committed to treating people fairly, honestly and professionally. Our staff are professionals and the safety of the people we care for is our primary responsibility. We operate with care and must have the full cooperation of those to whom we are responsible.

Rachel (not her real name) said: I don’t think I’m the only one who’s been through this. It’s morally and ethically unfair that people like me have to go into hiding for fear of retaliation.

She questions whether she was put into the witness protection program because police exaggerated her knowledge of the case, a situation she describes as a secret tragedy.

To say it hurts is an understatement, she said. To be honest, I can't continue like this, hiding and being silent while my life withers away.

When the family went into witness protection, her son, who was an infant, said: We didn’t consent to this happening. He said he only told his girlfriend and his therapist about his condition and that he was living in a safe home.

He said the family had a lot of mental health issues, and that the couple's secret residence was “definitely isolated. Home is a strange concept. There's a lot of paranoia because of that.”

His mother added: I have no roots. There is no place for me anymore.

She said: I'm sure there are some positive stories of people who have been treated well. [in witness protection] And it's good if you're someone who fully understands what you're typing.

But she said the system seemed punitive and harsh, perhaps because it was often used to supersede those involved in criminal activity and was not equipped to support those who were deemed completely innocent.

Very quickly, is there a way to install a temporary czar to look into this? She said. Our case needs to be reviewed, but the entire system needs to be reviewed.

The UK's Personal Protective Officers (PCP) has revealed that it operates several departments that maintain considerable secrecy.

Many cases involve witnesses and in all cases we are governed by rules about what we can and cannot do. As the statement on the website states: These kinds of details are discussed with the person when the case is referred to us and we do our best to take into account the person’s wishes regarding previous areas, work, school and other matters.

The service is committed to treating people fairly, honestly and professionally, and states that the safety of those in our care is our primary responsibility.

We operate carefully and have the full cooperation of those we are responsible for. The Department of Protected Persons has handled thousands of cases over the past 20 years. Protected persons quietly go on to live new lives, knowing they are safe in a new place with the support of the authorities.

