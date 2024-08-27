Canada follows US lead, imposes 100% tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China | Trade War News





Ottawa will work with its allies to ensure that customers around the world are not unfairly penalized by the non-trade practices of countries like China, Prime Minister Trudeau said.

Canada, following the lead of the United States, announces that it will impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) and also announces a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imported from China.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was acting to counter what he called China's deliberate overcapacity. But he did not say whether the tariffs would be eased or remain the same for U.S.-based Tesla, whose shares fell more than 3% Monday after the announcement.

“I think we all know that China doesn't play by the same rules,” he told reporters. The tariffs will be imposed starting October 1.

What's important is that we do it in harmony and in parallel with other economies around the world, Trudeau said on the sidelines of a three-day, closed-door cabinet meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa was not immediately available for comment.

Overcapacity refers to the rate of industrial capacity in an industry, with a lower rate implying excess production. Chinese electric vehicle makers have been accused of using government subsidies to build low-cost cars to flood foreign markets, hurting brands in those countries.

Trudeau said Ottawa will continue to work with the United States and other allies to ensure that customers around the world are not unfairly penalized by the non-trade practices of countries like China.

Ottawa is also considering other punitive measures, such as tariffs on chips and solar cells, Trudeau said without giving details.

In May, US President Joe Biden announced a quadrupling of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to 100%, a doubling of tariffs on semiconductors and solar cells to 50%, and new 25% tariffs on lithium-ion batteries and other strategic goods, including steel, to protect companies from Chinese overproduction.

The European Union this month imposed tariffs of up to 36.3% on imports of electric vehicles made in China.

Ottawa is trying to position Canada as a vital part of the global electric vehicle supply chain and has faced pressure from domestic industry to take action against China.

The Canadian and US auto sectors are fully integrated, and it makes sense for Canada to align with the US on these tariffs, Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, told Al Jazeera. This is consistent with Canada’s economic and national security agenda. The question now is how China will respond.

Tesla made in China

China is Canada's second-largest trading partner, though it lags far behind the United States. Data from Canada's largest port, Vancouver, shows auto imports from China jumped 460% annually in 2023 when Tesla began shipping Shanghai-made electric vehicles to Canada.

Tesla does not disclose its Chinese exports to Canada, which began in the first half of 2023. However, vehicle identification codes showed that the Model 3 compact sedan and Model Y crossover models were exported from its Shanghai Gigafactory to Canada.

In response to the tariffs, I would expect Tesla to change its logistics and potentially export cars to Canada from the U.S., said Seth Goldstein, equity strategist at Morningstar.

The market is likely reacting to the tariffs and assessing the potential impact on earnings if Tesla has to export vehicles to Canada from its higher-cost production base in the U.S., Goldstein said, referring to the stock's decline.

The EU imposed a new, reduced additional tariff of 9% on Tesla, lower than the 36.3% it had imposed on other Chinese electric vehicle imports.

Canada has signed multi-billion dollar deals to attract top European automakers across all areas of the electric vehicle supply chain to strengthen its manufacturing core.

“We feel vindicated and motivated. Let us now get to work to defend our market with the best of Canadian innovation and determination,” Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association, said by email.

The implementation of US tariffs has been delayed until September, and it is possible that the planned duties will be eased this week.

