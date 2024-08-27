UK Season 1 Reunion Recap





It’s been a week of great emotion in the UK, folks. First there was the enticing and implausible promise of an Oasis reunion, and now there’s another kind of dramatic reunion in Love Is Blind: UK. This opening season was a season to remember, and fittingly its farewell was a celebration of wine-soaked romance, couples montages, and thick interpersonal tension that would make even the Gallagher brothers uncomfortable. (Okay, not the Gallagher brothers, but I definitely am!)

As someone used to the loud, high-octane energy of the Love Is Blind: US reunion, I was initially skeptical whether Love Is Blind: UK would be able to bring the heat, but hosts Matt and Emma Willis were definitely up to the challenge. They poked at our couples for an hour, unraveling each awkward moment, throwing the drama back and forth and offstage to the Pod Squad audience with charismatic ease. We laughed, we cried and, perhaps most shockingly, we found out that Ollie was definitely, and probably not, dating a cast member who was actually his Pod fiancée Demi. What in the name of metal wine glasses is that?!

Demi may have said I don’t to Ollie at the altar, but it definitely seems like it was an I don’t. Regardless, the vibe between these two is still great, and it’s been great to see Ollie fight back against the narrative that Demi isn’t sexy enough for him. As he said, anyone who knows me, or knows my dating history, knows that I’ve always dated girls who look like Demi, and to put it politely, girls who don’t look like Kat. Ollie, talk to me! You should probably talk this over with a therapist, and let’s not put it on the public internet. But the more these two talked amicably about why they couldn’t work it out, the more I wanted them to figure it out and get back together. That is, until Matt and Emma dropped one of the biggest bombshells in LIB history, asking Ollie and Charlotte if they were dating.

Some of us may remember Ollie really liking Charlotte at the reunion cocktail mixer and the party kept going ever since. Ollie revealed after the show that he didn't start dating Charlotte right away, but Charlotte gave one of the strangest explanations ever to the host and a very curious but supportive Demi. She said, “I don't think I could have made it through the last few weeks if he had been a total supporter. It's still complicated, but yeah, we're in a good place. Huh?

What has Charlotte been watching over the past few weeks that has her so upset? Is it the relationship between Ollie and Demis? Her own lack of screen time? The horror of Sam in London? As if that lack of response wasn’t awkward enough, Ollie continued, “Watch this space.” Bro, I hate to say it, but I won’t watch unless Demis is in it.

Speaking of Sam in London, let’s get to that confusing scene. I must confess, I was surprised that Nicole and Benaya were still together, but after watching the heart-wrenching footage of their first date reactions, I can see why their fellow cast members continued to act that way. Still, Ben couldn’t help but recall the memory of Nicole choosing Sam over him when he came on stage. Before the hosts inevitably brought Sam on stage, Ben said that Nicole was beautiful, especially her eyes. It was a reference to when Sam joked about her boring brown eyes when they were face-to-face. Benaya clearly blames himself for Nicole initially choosing Sam over him at Ford, and hopes that after this reunion, they never talk about it again.

Matt and Emma gave Sam every chance to get himself right, but he screwed up every time. When asked about his fears that he wouldn’t be able to pick up Nicole, Sam said that while he didn’t mean to be hurtful, he failed to address the fatphobic message underlying the remark. As for telling Nicole, “I think I love you,” right after proposing marriage, he said that he actually just wanted to tell her that he thought he was in love. As if that was better. He said, in the manner of a noble knight, that love is a big deal, and I said, “Okay, so why would you propose to someone you don’t love?” Luckily, Demi said what we were all thinking: Sam, tell Nicole I’m sorry! Every great reality show needs a Greek chorus. Sam’s enormous ego may have been bruised this season, but if it’s any consolation, he’ll definitely go down as one of the greatest villains in LIB history.

While I may have been satisfied with Demi taking Sam down, this episode left me feeling calmer as I learned that my OTPs Sabrina and Steven are no longer together. Check out the GIF of Jennifer Lawrence tearfully asking, “What do you mean?”

Okay, yeah, we knew this was going to happen. It seemed odd last week that while Sabrina was praising Steven for his openness about living in Belfast, Steven had told the producers that he would be living in London for the first few years. Still, it’s amazing how much these two disagree on almost every aspect of their breakup. She detailed every unrequited gesture and concession she made to him, including the 70 times she took him grocery shopping. He claims she’s lying, but refuses to reveal the specifics. It’s pretty damning that she visited him seven times and he only showed up twice. Even worse, he canceled on his Christmas visit to Belfast two days before. He tried (vaguely) to explain why, but as someone who once liked him, I couldn’t care less. It’s Christmas. I have to say, it’s a testament to British decency that Matt and Emma cut them off before they actually got into a screaming match. That can't be us in America

All of this said, Steven flattered me when he admitted that he watched the first four episodes of this season three times and cried every time. The love these two shared was definitely real, even if it didn't last long.

Steven and Sabrina may have been the shocker of the season, but I don't think anyone was surprised that Freddie and Kat were screwed. Time to crawl into the coffin, ladies, and take a picture with the sexy mortician! Jokes aside, it's nice to see these two have found peace as friends. Kat apparently returned the earrings Freddie gave her before their wedding (and before their breakup), and I agree that's the right thing to do, but I'm not sure I would have been that ladylike. Maybe it was payback for her being mad at Freddie when they were a couple? These two didn't last long, but they seem to have learned from each other, and that's not a big deal. Also, it was really funny to see Kat cry while watching the montage of herself crying. Maybe there's a Kleenex sponsor con coming up.

In a similarly predictable turn of events, Maria and Tom’s differing values ​​actually doomed them forever. It turns out that endless chemistry and lovely lipstick stains don’t make marriage work. But Tom regrets the ugly way he expressed his concerns about Maria, especially his comment about wanting to raise an independent daughter who could contribute to marriage, which somehow implied that Maria and the more traditional women in her Muslim family were not. Maria was understandably upset by the comment and said on stage that Tom seemed to be indirectly insulting our family. In fact, I think the insult was quite direct! Maria also stressed that she never expected a man to pay her bills and never implied so, so I thought the show may have done her a little dirty with the editing. I want to do Maria justice, but honestly, I think she beat herself on stage.

Finally, at the risk of briefly touching on Jasmine and Bobby again, what can I say? They were, are and will always be perfect. He says their marriage has been the best year of his life and I believe him, especially since his bachelor pad looks like it’s been crying out for help, from the Murphy bed to the pool table that doubles as a dining table. He loved that she gave him a T-shirt with her face on it for Christmas and is delighted that her mom now gives him 110% approval. They are trying to have children and if they succeed, those kids will have a great example of true TV love. Love is blind in the future: here’s hoping the UK season produces a couple this hot, charming and well-matched.

Overall, Love Is Blind: UK feels like the best the franchise has to offer. With a few exceptions, the cast has the perfect balance of maturity and authenticity, which makes their messy breakups and tense reunions all the more meaningful. Like all LIB hosts, Emma and Matt have spent most of the season skating, but this reunion proved their worth as nimble and efficient pot-stirrers. Unlike Love Is Blind: Mexico, which sent couples to center stage and waited for colored lights to indicate their relationship status, this episode had no gimmicks, as the producers saw the couples and knew they already had the goods. Most international Love Is Blinds only air for one season. Love Is Blind: Brazil is the only exception so far, but with any luck, this episode is just the beginning.

What could be sweeter than Demi keeping a picture of her parents in her Ford notebook? Readers, I was completely crying inside.

We don't know what actually happened between Steven and Sabrina, but Sabrina said something incredibly meaningful to Steven when she said, “You're a man of many words, but you don't keep your word.” A line worthy of an Etsy cross stitch.

Dear Netflix, if you're reading this, please put Freddie on Perfect Match! (And add Maria, too. She's so damn funny I can't wait to watch her again. And I think she'd make a huge difference in the villa.)

