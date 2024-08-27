Stammer visits Berlin to discuss new UK-German deal





Number 10 said he hoped a new treaty with Germany would be agreed by early next year.

While specific plans have not been released, discussions on improving market access are expected to focus on areas such as helping companies certify their products and providing more information about bids.

Downing Street added that a defence agreement between the two countries was already being negotiated and was expected to be finalised in the autumn.

Under the agreement, announced last month, the two countries pledged to buy more military equipment together and make it easier for each other's militaries to use it, and to increase cooperation in areas such as cyberwarfare.

Sir Keir has pledged to forge closer economic ties with Europe, including a “much better” trade deal than the one negotiated by Boris Johnson in late 2020.

His Labour government wants to strike a deal with the EU to make it easier for some professionals to work abroad by easing border checks on food, reducing paperwork for touring artists and increasing recognition of work qualifications.

It also wants to broker a security agreement with the EU and a new return agreement for failed asylum seekers.

Britain's existing Brexit trade deal is due to be reviewed in 2026, and it remains unclear whether Brussels will accept any major changes to it.

