After weeks of cold storms, 30-degree hot sun kicks off the fall season.





Fall begins with better weather than we had all summer, with intense sunshine reaching temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius to kick off the season.

After months of cold winds, rain and mostly cloudy skies, the weather chart suddenly turned a vibrant shade of orange.

Some experts predict temperatures will soar into the mid-20s later this week.

A change in weather patterns has seen high pressure push up over the UK, bringing a welcome boost to sun-starved Britons all summer long.

UK weather: Autumn season begins with 30 degree sunshine after a few weeks of cold storms. WX chart

“Weather models are showing very hot temperatures continuing into early September, with highs likely to reach the mid-30s and above,” said James Madden, a forecaster for Exacta Weather.

There is now considerable confidence that these results will emerge, and forecasts show that the same results will be repeated over this period.

This looks set to be a serious weather event for Britain.

Britain's summer has so far been marred by a stubborn, angry jet stream that brings cold storms across the country.

Jets were strengthened during the last stretch of summer to help ward off Storm Lillian's 70mph winds across the UK last week.

Recent Developments:

Temperatures are expected to soar to the upper 20s.

Netweather

The jet is expected to swing closer to the country than usual this summer, but will turn north.

This will cause high pressure to form over some areas, allowing them to take advantage of the last rays of summer sun.

The southern and central parts of England are expected to see the best weather, but parts of the north are expected to see unsettled weather.

“There is a self-formed area of ​​high pressure forming over the UK, which is likely to bring very pleasant weather across much of the UK from early September,” said Jim Dale, meteorologist and social commentator at the Met Office.

We expect temperatures to be in the upper 20s, especially in the southern regions, with highs in the 30s unlikely but not impossible.

This summer, which has been an average one overall, will likely mark a very pleasant start to fall for many people.

However, he warned that there could be an occasional risk of thunderstorms if temperatures rise rapidly.

He said: As temperatures rise, there will always be a risk of atmospheric instability.

So there's a risk of thunderstorms until early next month.

Southern England is expected to experience the warmest temperatures, while Scotland and the north, closer to the low pressure area, are expected to feel cooler.

The weather in the UK is expected to become increasingly drier and warmer throughout the coming week, with the mercury expected to soar before the weekend.

The map shows the jet stream moving northward.

Netweather

Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist at the Met Office in the UK, said: [This] This week seems much drier and more stable.

The most likely pressure pattern for Tuesday will be low pressure in the north and west, with high pressure over Scandinavia and most of Europe. This will bring some stability to eastern and central parts of the UK.

The low pressure collides with this high pressure and stops in its tracks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-hot-weather-sun-autumn-september-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

