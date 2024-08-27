Retiring Danielle Collins Loses US Open, Refuses to Take Court





August 27, 2024, 3:24 p.m. ET

NEW YORK — World No. 11 Danielle Collins wasn't interested in any kind of celebration after her Grand Slam singles career ended Tuesday at the U.S. Open.

Facing fellow American Caroline Dolehide in the first round at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Collins, 30, squandered an early lead and lost in three sets, 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Collins announced in January that this would be her final season on tour, and after the match, tournament director Stacey Allaster appeared on the field with flowers for Collins.

But a visibly disappointed Collins declined to participate in an on-field presentation. Instead, she appeared to wave Allaster off and walked off the field. Moments later, still dressed in her game gear, Collins told reporters at her post-match news conference that she had previously declined such an opportunity when asked.

“I’m still in doubles and I had asked not to do any presentations on the court,” Collins said. “I’m not someone who likes to celebrate. I’ve struggled with feeling guilty, you know, about success, and that’s something I’ve had to work on.

“Honestly, I’m not very good at having moments where I’m completely to myself. I’d rather just do something like this in private. But I feel like I’ve had enough attention to last a lifetime.”

She then compared it to a scene from the 2004 film “Meet the Fockers.”

“I was thinking about that movie… where you know, Gaylord has a shrine and all these 18th-place medals,” Collins said with a smile. “I don’t want to be like Gaylord, so I think I’m good.”

Collins, who was ranked No. 7 in the world, shocked the tennis world when she revealed she would retire at the end of the season. The two-time NCAA singles champion reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open and has won four WTA titles in her career, including two — in Miami and Charleston — after her announcement this year.

Despite many questions about her decision to change her mind given the success she had this season, Collins remained firm in her decision. She spoke about her desire to become a mother and her health issues related to endometriosis and rheumatoid arthritis.

In an interview with ESPN ahead of the French Open in May, Collins said she was grateful to be able to make the decision to end her career.

“I really want to play at a high level and I want people to remember me for the tennis that I played,” Collins said. “Some players are almost forced to retire because of injury and then they fall out of the top 100, which is the end of their career. It really empowered me in that I was able to make the decision to retire on my own terms and have the ability to choose. I could choose to keep playing, but I choose to retire.”

Collins made her first Olympic team this year and played in Paris in singles and doubles. During the Games, however, she suffered sunstroke and a strained abdominal muscle. She missed the US Open hardcourt warm-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati and only returned to competition in Monterrey last week.

Collins said she had “minimal preparation” before the US Open but did her best.

“Nobody here is immune to a bad day,” Collins said. “I’ve definitely struggled physically since the Olympics, so it’s been a struggle.”

Collins is set to play doubles alongside Caroline Garcia, and the duo will face American pair Anna Rogers and Alana Smith in the first round.

Collins also said she hopes to play the rest of the season as scheduled, but isn't sure she'll be able to.

“You never know with life challenges and, you know, health issues,” she said. “We’ll see.”

