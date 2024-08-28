Travis King, U.S. Army Soldier Who Fled To North Korea, Will Plead Guilty To DesertionExBulletin





A television screen shows an archive image of Private Travis King during a news program at Seoul Station, South Korea, on August 16, 2023. Ahn Young-joon/AP .

Ahn Young-joon/AP

WASHINGTON An Army soldier who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges and take responsibility for his conduct, his lawyer said Monday.

Travis King's attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press that King intends to plead guilty to five military offenses in total, including desertion and assaulting an officer. Nine other offenses, including possession of sexual images of a child, will be dropped and dismissed under the terms of the agreement.

The king will have the opportunity, during an audience on September 20 at Fort Bliss, Texas, to discuss his actions and explain what he did.

He wants to take responsibility for the things he's done, Rosenblatt said.

In a separate statement, he added, Travis is grateful to his friends and family who have supported him, as well as to everyone outside his inner circle who has not prejudged his case based on the initial allegations.

He declined to comment on what possible sentence his client might face. Desertion is a serious charge and can result in jail time.

The AP reported last month that the two sides were in plea talks.

King rushed across South Korea's heavily fortified border in July 2023 and became the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

His arrival in North Korea came shortly after his release from a South Korean prison where he had served nearly two months for assault.

About a week after his release from prison, military officers took him to the airport so he could return to Fort Bliss for disciplinary action. He was escorted through customs, but instead of boarding the plane, he joined a civilian tour of the Korean border village of Panmunjom. He then ran across the border, which is lined with guards and often crowded with tourists.

He was arrested by North Korea, but two months later Pyongyang abruptly announced he would be deported. On September 28, he was repatriated to Texas, where he is being held.

In October, the U.S. Army filed a series of charges against King under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including desertion, kicking and punching other officers, illegal possession of alcohol, making a false statement and possessing a video of a child engaged in sexual activity. The allegations date back to July 10, the same day he was released from prison.

