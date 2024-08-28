'It Ends With Us' Sequel Uncertain Due to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Feud





Will we ever know how this ends?

After three weeks in theaters, “It Ends With Us,” the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, has taken $242 million worldwide. It is expected to gross at least $285 million to $300 million. In a summer dominated by films aimed at children and teens, “It Ends With Us” is one of the few movie events that is attracting female audiences.

The film is also extremely profitable. “It Ends With Us” cost $25 million to produce and is expected to net at least $25 million to $30 million in profits for Sony (which distributed the film) and director-actor Justin Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios (which co-financed it with TSG Entertainment). Another source familiar with the matter puts the figure at twice that. Those margins don’t include theatrical receipts or box-office bonuses for star Blake Lively and Baldoni.

A sequel to the novel, “It Starts With Us,” already exists, so there would be no need to stretch the source material to exploit a hit, à la “Big Little Lies.” And the existence of the sequel should be a clear sign that moviegoers haven’t seen the last of Lily, Ryle and Atlas — the characters played by Lively, Baldoni and Brandon Sklenar, respectively, in the film. Hollywood actors typically capitalize on positive box-office headlines by rushing the announcement of another installment. But an apparent feud between Lively and Baldoni that has come to light has made any plans for a sequel precarious.

“It’s uncharted territory and no one has any idea what a sequel might look like,” a source familiar with the matter said. “There’s probably no world where these two will work together again.”

As netizens know, the lead-up to “It Ends With Us” has been rife with rumors of off-screen drama. It all started with rumors of bad blood between Baldoni and the rest of the cast after he wasn’t photographed with them at the New York premiere on August 6. Baldoni also didn’t appear in the film alongside Lively and Hoover. Internet sleuths also discovered that none of his fellow actors follow Baldoni on Instagram, with the exception of Hasan Minhaj, who plays Baldoni’s character’s brother-in-law. There has been speculation that Lively and Baldoni had a falling out over the final cut of the film, with Lively’s preferred version being the one that would have made it to the big screen.

Some screenwriters found it odd that Lively admitted during a red carpet interview that her husband Ryan Reynolds had written a key scene in the final version of the film. Sources say Baldoni was surprised by the news, as he believed the scene was improvised by Lively. The WGA did not respond to a request for comment on whether Reynolds’ work constituted a guild violation that could trigger a credits issue. While films can have uncredited writers, the director is rarely aware of it.

Reynolds’ involvement raises a second problem for the WGA. The film began production on May 5, 2023, three days after the WGA’s strike began last summer. Reynolds, who received writing credits on “Deadpool 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine,” is a WGA member and was reportedly not allowed to contribute to the script between May 2 and Sept. 27, 2023. Writers picketed the New Jersey set, and production was shut down in late June 2023 before the SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14. (A source close to Reynolds says he backed out of the film’s rooftop scene in April 2023.)

Neither Baldoni nor Lively have publicly responded to this question, but multiple sources confirm to Variety that the bad blood between the two is real and that the relationship may not be salvageable. Still, none of these sources could articulate any legitimate transgressions on the part of either party.

The disagreement is compounded by the fact that Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, owns the film rights to It Ends With Us and It Starts With Us, having acquired them from Hoover in 2019. The author told Variety that she rejected several offers before agreeing to team up with Baldoni for the big-screen adaptation. “I felt like he understood the book and he understood the importance of people seeing it on screen,” Hoover said.

So Lively and Baldoni may have to follow the lead of their “Sex and the City 2” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall and put their personal differences aside for professional reasons if they want to realize their full vision for “It Starts With Us.” Baldoni has suggested he won’t direct the sequel, telling Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere, “I think there are better people for it. I think Blake Lively is ready to direct.” Ryle’s character plays a much smaller role in the narrative of the second book, making it easier for Baldoni to step aside, at least as an actor. Still, he and Lively would have to come to some sort of agreement given his role as producer.

Wayfarer and Baldoni own the rights to both novels and do not have a simple option, as is often the case with hot literary properties. As a result, he does not need to renew a deal (which typically expires 18 months after a deal is signed) and is the only party who can determine its fate, according to people familiar with the terms of the contract. The deal was struck after the novel sold a number of copies, but before Hoover became ubiquitous on BookTok, the subset of TikTok devoted to reading that helped propel the author to literary stardom. “It Ends With Us” was published in 2016 but didn’t become a phenomenon until years later; it made headlines on TikTok in 2021 before becoming the best-selling print novel of 2022 and 2023.

Ahead of the film’s release, Baldoni told Variety of the sequel novel that he and Wayfarer had “not even begun to think that far ahead. I’m trying to stay in the present as much as possible.” However, industry sources say it’s hard to imagine that the creative minds at Wayfarer, who has backed titles like “The Garfield Movie” and the upcoming Will Ferrell documentary “Will & Harper,” haven’t considered adapting the second installment of the wildly popular two-part book series.

Sony has the ability to automatically release a theoretical sequel, but can't force a follow-up film without Wayfarer's involvement. The second novel takes place a few months after the events of the first, so producers likely won't want to let too much time pass or the actors will age out of their roles. Entertainment industry sources also note that ideally, no more than two to three years should pass between the two installments to maintain audience interest.

“It Ends With Us” is already the highest-grossing film of Baldoni’s careers (surpassing his debut “Five Feet Apart” with $92.5 million) and Lively’s (surpassing 2011’s “Green Lantern” with $237 million). But instead of basking in the box-office glory, they’re trying to do damage control. Lively has been criticized for the bubbly nature of promoting a film that tackles dark themes like domestic violence, while Baldoni has hired public relations agency Tag PR. Of course, none of that has stopped audiences from going to the movies. “It Ends With Us” is on track to be among the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year so far.

“It’s one of the highlights of the summer,” says David A. Gross, who runs the film consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. “Audiences are eagerly awaiting the next chapter.”

