Holy Grail Ghost Orchid Rediscovered in Britain for First Time Since 2009 | Plants





Britain's rarest plant, the holly grail orchid, has been rediscovered for the first time since 2009, and scientists are now working to protect it from slugs, deer and poachers.

The ghost orchid was discovered earlier this month by Richard Bate, a dentist, orchid enthusiast and member of the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI).

The location of this flower in Britain is now kept secret to prevent enthusiasts from trampling it or poachers from picking it. Bate has searched deep, dark forests for 30 years to see this rare flower.

Professor Ian Denholm, one of two national orchid judges at BSBI, said: [The] The Ghost Orchid has long been the holy grail of British botanists. There was a brief flurry of records in the 1960s and 1970s, and I was lucky enough to see a single specimen in the mid-1980s. Since then, I think only six people have seen it in the wild in Britain. It is wonderful news that it has reappeared, and I hope it does.

The flower, named for its otherworldly white hue, was first recorded in Herefordshire, England, in 1854. It is rare and hard to find, and has been spotted only a few dozen times in England over the next 170 years. Experts declared it extinct in 2009 after 22 years of disappearance, but the orchid defiantly reappeared a week later. It has not been seen since then, until this month.

Dr Kevin Walker, BSBI Science Director, said: This is Richard's outstanding find and a fitting reward for his many years of hard work. Anyone who has tried and failed to see this enigmatic plant will know how skilled and lucky it is to find it. It is extremely difficult to find in the leaf litter, often lasts only a few hours or days, and is ferociously hunted by all sorts of creatures, from snails to deer.

Found only in the deepest forests, orchids have no leaves and no chlorophyll, so they cannot photosynthesize. They feed on fungi living underground and do not need sunlight, so they mostly live in the soil and only bloom under perfect conditions. In Britain, they prefer dark forests of beech or oak, but in other parts of Europe they have also been found under pines.

Bate said: Knowing that the ghost orchid still exists and is not extinct in Britain gives me hope for the future of this species. This discovery is a reminder that even in the darkest of forests there is always hope.

Ghost Orchid Sightings in England

Herefordshire and Shropshire: They flowered for just five years between 1854 and 1910, then 72 years apart until 1982, and then 27 years apart until 2009 when they were last seen.

OXFORDSHIRE: Discovered by a schoolgirl in 1924, the Ghost Orchid was found to bloom for around 12 years between 1924 and 1979.

Buckinghamshire: First discovered in 1953, the Ghost Orchid was recorded to have flowered for 25 years between 1953 and 1987.

