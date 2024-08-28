Dow Jones hits new record as investors await Nvidia results





Artificial intelligence giant Nvidia (NVDA) will report its second-quarter results on Wednesday after the close. The report has been hailed as a milestone for the AI ​​industry and the tech sector as a whole.

Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley gives us a preview of what to expect:

Nvidia's most anticipated quarterly earnings report comes as its stock has gained more than 163% year-to-date and 60% over the past six months. Rival AMD's (AMD) stock is up 9% year-to-date and down about 14% over the past six months.

Intel (INTC) shares have fallen 57% year-to-date and are down 53% over the past six months as the company continues to struggle with its massive turnaround effort.

For the quarter, Nvidia is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.65 on revenue of $28.7 billion. That's a 139% increase in EPS and a 113% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, when Nvidia reported EPS of $0.27 and revenue of $13.5 billion.

Nvidia is the world leader in designing artificial intelligence chips and software, controlling between 80% and 95% of the market, according to Reuters. And it is expected to maintain that lead as it begins to roll out its next-generation Blackwell chip line.

And while Information has flagged a potential delay in Blackwell shipments, analysts at firms including Goldman Sachs, KeyBanc and Loop Capital don't see this as a major concern for Nvidia in the near term.

Our work suggests that even if Blackwell is in fact delayed as we first wrote about [Aug. 8]it might be closer to 120 days versus 90 days… although that might not matter much [1)] TSMC's hopper yields continue to improve and [2)] Hopper's increased production through the fall could exceed the amount Blackwell lost due to the surge, Loop Capital Managing Director Ananda Baruah said in a note to investors.

Nvidia's data center business is expected to generate $24 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 142% from $10.3 billion in the same quarter last year. Wall Street expects Nvidia to not only beat its second-quarter expectations, but also raise its third-quarter guidance.

Read more here.

