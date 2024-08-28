Judge blocks Biden plan to provide path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens





A federal judge in the Eastern District of Texas on Monday temporarily blocked a Biden administration program that allowed undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens to apply for a green card without leaving the United States.

The program, which the White House has called “Keeping Families Together,” would provide a form of legal relief known as parole to undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens who could prove they had lived in the United States continuously for at least 10 years and met a host of other requirements.

Typically, undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens must leave the country to apply for green cards and, eventually, citizenship, risking separation from their families for years, if not permanently. Parole would have allowed them to apply without leaving the United States.

The White House estimated that 500,000 people were eligible for the program, and federal immigration agencies began accepting applications on Aug. 19. But Republican attorneys general from Texas and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Friday to stop the program, leading to a temporary blockade by judges.

In filing the complaint, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the program directly violates laws created by Congress.

Federal Judge J. Campbell Barker wrote in his decision that the state's claims are substantial and deserve more scrutiny than the court has been able to afford so far. The freeze will last for 14 days initially, but could be extended.

Barker's decision orders the government to stop granting parole under the program, but it does not order it to stop receiving applications. Immigrants can still apply for the program, but their applications will not be processed until the stay is lifted.

The states that filed the lawsuit were aided by America First Legal, the group founded and led by Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump and architect of many of his administration’s immigration policies. Miller called Monday’s decision a huge victory in a news release.

In a statement, President Biden condemned the decision. Last night, a Texas district court ruled that our work to keep families together must stop, he said. This decision is wrong. These families should not be separated unnecessarily. They should be able to stay together, and my administration will not stop fighting for them.

Immigrants hoping to benefit from the program have expressed anxiety and frustration. It's heartbreaking, said Foday Turay, who came to the United States from Sierra Leone as a child and now works as a district attorney in Philadelphia.

Turay is among a group of immigrants who filed a motion to intervene in the litigation Monday to defend the program alongside the Justice Department. He is married to an American woman from New Jersey, with whom he has a 1-year-old son.

My wife and I were really counting on this to be able to continue living and planning for our future, he said. It's like a knife to the heart.

