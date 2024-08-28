Government pledges new support for EU border checks





A new £10.5m fund to help prepare for new EU checks at the border in the autumn will support the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel at Folkestone and Eurostar at St Pancras to help avoid queues. The Government is working closely with Kent partners to ensure the smooth introduction of border controls.

Ahead of changes the EU plans to implement at our borders, the Government today (27 August 2024) announced £10.5 million to support preparations for the Port of Dover, Eurostar and Eurotunnel.

This autumn, the EU will introduce a new digital border system, the Entry and Exit System (EES), which will require travellers from the UK and other non-EU countries to be fingerprinted and photographed at the border.

To reduce the risk of waiting and disruption, the government is using this funding to take steps to complete the installation of required EES technology at ports and prepare port facilities for the upcoming inspections.

Each port will receive $3.5 million in funding.

Lillian Greenwood, Minister for Roads and Future, said:

No one wants to see excessive queues at ports, which is why, despite the EES being an EU initiative, we are providing this funding to ensure that our borders are as prepared as possible for the coming changes.

Since joining the government, we have been reviewing plans and working closely with ports to ensure they have the appropriate procedures in place to facilitate smooth EES registration and minimise waiting times.

Minister for Immigration and Citizenship Seema Malhotra will visit the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel today to review EES readiness.

Minister of Immigration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra, said:

Although EES checks will bring significant changes to EU borders, we are working closely with the European Commission, Member States and ports to ensure we are fully prepared and minimising disruption for UK nationals travelling to Europe.

This additional funding for ports will ensure that ports have the appropriate technologies and processes in place to ensure EES registration is as seamless as possible.

The Port of Dover will use the funds to expedite work on the Granville Wharf project, which will reclaim the existing dock at the West Wharf and transform it into an EES treatment facility.

Eurotunnel and Eurostar will use the funding to install additional kiosks in addition to those already in place, conduct rigorous testing to reduce the risk of disruption, and support the recruitment and training of staff to contribute to a smooth EES implementation.

The three ports are making significant progress with their EES plans and are on track for a smooth transition ahead of implementation later this year.

Today’s announcement is part of the new government’s plans to prepare for the EES after the Home Office allowed French border officials to operate within an expanded border control area at the Port of Dover, giving them more space to process passengers.

Emma Ward, Chief Operating Officer at the Port of Dover, said:

This funding is a welcome step forward for the significant investment we are making to support the Government’s plans to prepare for the introduction of the EU’s EES scheme.

We are working with the UK Government to provide more seamless travel between the UK and the EU, while we are also doing everything we can to prepare facilities for use by French border officials who will be operating the new system.

Simon Lejeune, Eurostar's chief safety and stations officer, said:

We have invested significantly in station infrastructure to ensure customers can continue to enjoy a seamless Eurostar experience while we prepare for the EES rollout.

With government support, we have improved our facilities and upgraded our technology to meet the new requirements. Eurostar will be fully prepared and compliant by November to ensure a smooth transition for all passengers.

Yann Leriche, CEO of Getlink (Eurotunnel), said:

Getlink started adapting its terminals to the new EES regulations two years ago. We have always focused on customer satisfaction and providing the most competitive border crossing times and border experience for non-EU travelers.

The funding will be used to test and add new technology to UK terminals, which will be rolled out over peak periods and, where required, to provide more kiosks, in addition to the 106 already installed in the UK, and to recruit and train staff focused on supporting EES passengers.

The group has invested more than £70 million since the process began, designing and building new dedicated EES zones at each terminal to ensure that when new regulations are introduced people can travel through the Channel Tunnel as easily as they do now.

