Jakub Mensik beats Félix Auger-Aliassime at US Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas loses | ATP Tour





#NextGenATP Match Report Mensik scores resounding win, Kokkinakis stuns Tsitsipas at US Open

#NextGenATP Michelsen advances

August 27, 2024

Getty Images

Jakub Mensik in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open. By ATP Staff

#NextGenATP Czech Jakub Mensik claimed a decisive victory at the US Open on Tuesday, where he beat world No. 19 Félix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to record his third Top 20 victory.

The 18-year-old made a major breakthrough in New York last year, reaching the third round at Flushing Meadows on his Grand Slam debut. Twelve months later, ranked 65th in the PIF ATP rankings, Mensik put on another show, seeing off Canadian Auger-Aliassime after two hours and four minutes to reach the second round.

Mensik won 89 percent (40/45) of his first serves and hit 25 winners to level the Lexus ATP Head2Head Series at 1-1. He will next face either Australian Tristan Schoolkate, who received a wild card, or Japan's Taro Daniel.

Mensik has had an impressive season, including his run to the final in Doha. The 18-year-old is fourth in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah and hopes to make his debut at the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by PIF in December.

Auger-Aliassime reached the semi-finals of the US Open in 2021. The Canadian's best result this season was a run to the title match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid.

In other matches, Thanasi Kokkinakis beat world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the second round of the US Open for the first time.

The Australian scored 47 winners to Tsitsipas' 44 to seal victory after a three-hour, 55-minute battle. Kokkinakis, who next faces either Nuno Borges or Federico Coria, is making his third appearance at a major hard-court tournament.

Tsitsipas lost to Alcaraz in a five-set epic in New York in 2021 and has since gone 1-3 at the major. The Greek has struggled to find his best form on the North American hard-court tour, going 1-3 in Montreal, Cincinnati and the US Open.

Photo credit: Getty Images#NextGenATP American Alex Michelsen reached the final in Winston-Salem last week and continued his winning streak with a 6-1, 7-5, 6-3 victory over compatriot Eliot Spizzirri. The 20-year-old will face either top seed Jannik Sinner or American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Michelsen, currently ranked second in the PIF ATP Live Race To Jeddah, advanced to the second round on his US Open debut last year.

Jack Draper also qualified after China's Zhang Zhizhen retired. The British left-hander was leading 6-3, 6-0, 4-0 when Zhang ended the match after 70 minutes. Former Top 10 star David Goffin was also a winner on day two. The Belgian beat 22nd seed Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(7), 6-1, 7-5 to reach the last 34 in New York for the first time since 2020.

