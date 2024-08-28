The United States is positioning itself to defend Israel if necessary and protect American forces and assets > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





U.S. forces remain ready in the Middle East if Iran or its proxies attempt to attack Israel, Pentagon spokesman Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said today.

U.S. Central Command continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East, and U.S. naval and air forces are “positioned to support the defense of Israel and protect U.S. troops and assets in the region,” Ryder said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III called Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant twice this week to reiterate the United States' “ironclad” determination to defend the country, the general said.

There are currently two U.S. carrier strike groups in the region, centered around the USS Theodore Roosevelt and the USS Abraham Lincoln. A squadron of F-22 Raptors is also deployed, and the guided-missile submarine USS Georgia is also sailing to the region.

These forces will remain in the region as long as necessary. “We continue to focus our efforts on de-escalating tensions in the Middle East, while remaining focused on securing a ceasefire as part of a hostage agreement to repatriate all hostages and end the war in Gaza,” Ryder said.

In the Red Sea, the Greek-flagged oil tanker MV Delta Sounion, carrying one million barrels of crude oil, was attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists. The ship was sailing from Iraq to Greece with a crew of two Russian sailors and 23 Filipino sailors when it was attacked and caught fire. The crew was evacuated, with the help of a partner country vessel.

“The MV Delta Sounion is currently immobilized in the Red Sea, where it is on fire and appears to be leaking oil, posing both a navigational hazard and a potential environmental disaster,” the general said. “The Houthis have claimed that they are carrying out these attacks in support of the Palestinian people. Their actions prove otherwise. In fact, these are simply reckless acts of terrorism that continue to destabilize global and regional trade, endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, and imperil the vibrant maritime ecosystem of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, their own backyard.”

Centcom is working with its allies and partners to determine how best to assist the ship and mitigate potential environmental impact, he said.

“We are aware that a third party attempted to send two tugs to the vessel to assist in its recovery. [it]but they were dissuaded by the Houthis and threatened with attack, which once again demonstrates [the Houthi’s] “This is a blatant disregard not only for human life, but also for the potential environmental catastrophe it represents,” he said.

Ryder said the deployment of U.S. military capabilities to the region sent a clear message of deterrence in an effort to prevent a broader regional conflict. “At this point, we still assess the conflict between Israel and Hamas as being limited to Gaza,” he said. “You’ve seen the cross-border strikes between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah since October 8. What you saw this weekend, of course, is Israeli forces attacking the border with Lebanon.” [on] “This is a conflict on a much larger scale than we have seen to date, but it is not, in our view, a broader regional conflict at this stage, and so we will continue to focus on de-escalating tensions in the region.”

