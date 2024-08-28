UK government expands hardship fund for struggling families





The government has announced a major expansion of a critical disaster fund to help struggling households in the UK, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces growing pressure to ease plans to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

Ministers are set to announce in the coming weeks how they will roll over the funds beyond the household support fund's end date of September 30, a Whitehall source told the Financial Times.

The move comes after Sir Keir Starmer warned in a keynote speech on Tuesday that things would, frankly, get worse before they get better as his administration seeks to tackle not just the economic black hole but the social black hole left by the Tories.

The Prime Minister will tell an audience of 50 people – including apprentices, teachers, nurses, small business owners and firefighters – who he met on the campaign trail in the Rose Garden at Number 10 that the Downing Street building where he broke lockdown to throw a party is now available to everyone.

He will pledge that under his leadership there will be no more performance politics, that things are done differently now, and will try to manage expectations about how long it will take to make meaningful change in the country.

Protests highlighting excessive winter deaths due to fuel poverty in Westminster, November 2021 Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

There are growing calls among Labour MPs to extend the Household Support Fund, which was launched in autumn 2021 with an initial $500 million to help people buy winter essentials, and has already been extended four times, with more than $2 billion in additional funding.

The UK Parliament uses this fund to provide small payments to vulnerable families to help them meet everyday needs such as food, clothing and public services. It is expected to be extended until 2025, but the exact timeline and funding for the scheme are not yet confirmed.

The Labour peer Baroness Ruth Lister, who co-chaired the all-party parliamentary coalition on poverty in the last parliament, said the household support fund was still only a desperately needed stopgap measure.

Labour MPs will welcome the extension, but Reeves will face increasing pressure from within his own party over plans to scrap the winter fuel payment for millions of pensioners when MPs return to Westminster next Monday.

Under these changes, only the poorest pensioners who are eligible for pension credit will be eligible for fuel allowance.

One Labour MP warned there would be internal resistance to the plans, while another told the FT there were “a lot of concerns” and “a lot of pressure” to ensure the issue did not end there, adding that Rachel would hear that message “very strongly”.

One of two Labor MPs who did not want to be named urged the Chancellor to introduce a reduction in the pension credit threshold to avoid pensioners struggling to access their benefits falling off a cliff just beyond the limit of their eligibility.

Rachel Maskell, a Labour MP and former MP who chairs the all-party parliamentary group on ageing and older people, has not ruled out backing an opposition motion to force the government to debate the proposals.

Many colleagues have raised concerns about this move and we have written to the Chancellor and asked for a meeting. She told Times Radio last week:

Other Labour heavyweights also weighed in at the weekend, with former deputy leader Baroness Harriet Harman suggesting the government could adjust its plans.

They may decide to set a different end point and discussions about that are ongoing, she told Times Radio.

But government officials suggested Reeves was unlikely to give in on the issue.

Unveiling her plans last month, she argued that tough decisions were needed to sort out the mess and plug the public finances surplus left by the previous Conservative government.

Her Cabinet colleagues have echoed her arguments in recent weeks, with Lancaster Chancellor of the Exchequer Pat McFadden warning on Sunday: “We have inherited a difficult economic legacy and there is no reason to run away from it. And we face a number of challenges.

Reeves has highlighted both further spending cuts and tax increases in his first budget, due out Oct. 30.

Her move to scrap the winter fuel allowance as a universal benefit for pensioners was read as a signal that Labor would be cautious with spending, as well as a commitment not to focus on supporting older voters.

Starmer will add weight to that interpretation in his speech on Tuesday, focusing on the working-age population and promising the good, hard-working people who make up the backbone of this country that this government is for you.

He will liken his job as prime minister to that of communities coming together to cushion the aftermath of the summer riots.

Starmer would say that the riots not only exposed the disease, but also found its cure not in the cynical conflict of populism but in the unity of the nation and the cleansing of its communities the next morning.

He will promise that his government will work hard to root out 14 years of Tory corruption.

suggestion

Conservative leader Richard Fuller hit back at Starmer's bombastic speech, saying in less than 100 days, Labour had become entrenched in corruption, paid union treasurers huge amounts of money without conditions and laid the foundations for harm to pensioners and workers.

A government spokesperson said: “Despite the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, we remain committed to supporting pensioners and overcoming the trauma of poverty… Details of the household support fund will be announced in due course.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/da1b7880-ebe9-4159-b119-b744fa60f25d The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos