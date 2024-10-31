U.S.-ROK Security Consultative Meeting and 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue Fact Sheet > U.S. Department of Defense > Press Release





At the 56th U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) on October 30, 2024, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of National Defense of Republic of Korea Kim Yong Hyun have advanced numerous initiatives that deepen our broader deterrence cooperation. , modernize the capabilities of our alliance and strengthen our contributions to regional security.

On October 31, Secretary of State Austin and Minister Kim will join U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul for a meeting of foreign and economic ministers. Defense (2+2 meeting) to align our diplomatic and defense efforts, ensuring that bilateral activities are synchronized to advance the shared values ​​and interests of our Alliance.

IMPROVING EXPANDED DETERRENCE

The United States reaffirmed that its extensive deterrence commitment to the Republic of Korea is ironclad. The United States and the Republic of Korea are strengthening their combined deterrence and response posture by:

Strengthen broader cooperation on deterrence through the Nuclear Advisory Group (NCG) workstreams that enable integrated planning, decision-making and execution of conventional nuclear operations, as outlined in the “Guidelines for Nuclear Deterrence and nuclear operations on the Korean Peninsula. Conduct large-scale field training exercises to maintain a strong combined defense posture, such as Freedom Shield and Ulchi Freedom Shield, and improve the Alliance's crisis management capabilities and strengthen deterrence.

MODERNIZING ALLIANCE CAPABILITIES

The United States and the Republic of Korea are modernizing their capabilities to strengthen the Alliance's combined defense architecture, allowing us to work together more seamlessly by:

Strengthen the DPRK's combined missile deterrence and response capabilities by modernizing shared early warning systems and missile defense capabilities against advanced and emerging threats. Expand science and technology cooperation through the new Defense Science and Technology Executive Committee (DSTEC) to guide defense innovation and accelerate the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies in areas such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. Deepen industrial collaboration and supply chain resilience by strengthening and connecting our defense industrial bases through our participation in the Indo-Pacific Industrial Resilience Partnership (PIPIR) and maintenance, repair and overhaul activities (MRO), allowing our forces to deploy the most modern equipment. , interoperable weapon systems.

STRENGTHENING REGIONAL SECURITY COOPERATION

The United States and the Republic of Korea have decided to jointly strengthen their activities with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region by:

Launch a new regional cooperation framework to better coordinate efforts to advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Areas of focus under this framework include maritime security, multilateral exercises, capacity building, defense industrial cooperation, technical cooperation and information sharing. Deepen trilateral security cooperation among the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan through a trilateral security cooperation framework that institutionalizes high-level dialogues, missile warning data sharing, and Increased scope, scale and frequency of multi-domain trilateral exercises.

