Britain's long-term borrowing costs hit a post-election high on Tuesday as investors braced for Rachel Reeves' historic first budget. At this time, the Prime Minister will outline plans to raise tens of billions of pounds to invest for growth.

Reeves will use the budget as a defining moment, with one of the largest tax increase packages in history that will also hit employers and the wealthy. She said this was not the first time Labor had tried its hand at rebuilding Britain.

The first female prime minister in 800 years in power will relax fiscal rules to allow a wave of new borrowing expected to exceed $20 billion a year for major projects including hospitals, schools, green energy and transport schemes.

Investor anxiety over increased gold bond issuance further fueled a sell-off in British government bonds, sending the 10-year Treasury yield soaring to 4.32% on Tuesday. This is the highest level since June, before Labor came to power. UK general election on 4 July. As recently as mid-September, the rate of return was about 3.75%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Gilts rebounded slightly in Wednesday morning trading, with the 10-year yield hitting 4.27%.

Reeves has pledged to put guardrails on spending plans and invest any additional borrowed money wisely in projects that will boost long-term growth and improve Britain's public services.

Announcing Labour's first budget since 2010 on Wednesday, she said the only way to stimulate economic growth was to invest and invest again.

Reeves hopes the market will react calmly. How much of the expected $50 billion in newly created borrowing headroom she will use will have a decisive impact on how gilts react.

Some investors believe the removal of political uncertainty could spark a surge in relief. Orla Garvey, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, said the asset manager was betting gilts would benefit after budget risk premiums fell last week.

Reeves insists growth will be central to his mission as the prime minister faces an early test as the Office for Budget Responsibility publishes its first set of growth forecasts under the new government.

The watchdog's most recently released forecast predicts faster growth than many other leading forecasters expect, raising the risk that the chancellor will be downgraded on Budget Day.

The OBR's growth forecast for 2024 is 0.8%, which is lower than the expectations of economists at the Bank of England and the City of London. But forecasts that GDP growth will jump to 1.9% in 2025 and 2% in 2026 are more optimistic than the forecasts of forecasters surveyed by the BoE and Reuters.

Reeves will compare his budget with major Labor fiscal events of the past, including the 1945 post-war budget and the Wilson government's 1964 technological white-hot statement.

She will also draw parallels with the Blair government's efforts to restore the country's social fabric in the late 1990s. The prize money on offer today is huge, she will tell you.

In addition to borrowing tens of billions of pounds more from parliament for investment, Reeves plans to plug a £40 billion funding gap on day-to-day spending, much of it through tax rises.

A package of tax increases is needed to meet Reeves' new golden rule that current spending must be covered by tax revenues. It's another attempt to convince the mayor that she will remain in control of public finances, and Reeves has said she will achieve that goal in up to five years.

Labor went into the general election promising only limited tax increases, but think tank Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the budget would be one of the biggest tax hikes in history.

The expected 20 billion rise in employers' national insurance contributions will be the biggest single tax rise, while capital gains tax on shares will rise alongside tax increases on non-doms, private equity firms and private schools.

The Prime Minister is confident that tax rises will not result in a major exodus of millionaires from Britain, according to sources familiar with her thinking. One senior government official said some people might be pleasantly surprised. People always tend to expect the worst.

Government officials expect to freeze income tax thresholds after 2028, raising them by about $7 billion a year. Reeves promises to protect workers' payslips, but the move is seen as a stealth tax.

Reeves will blame tax increases in part for the $22 billion fiscal black hole the Conservatives have left behind. This figure was hotly debated by former Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt.

The OBR will assess the veracity of Reeves' $22 billion claim in a special report to be published with the budget. Recently, Hunt expressed outrage that it would be used as a political weapon against him.

Reeves' statement came almost four months after Labor's election victory, with some ministers privately admitting the wait had been too long and had created a sense of drift.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been accused of being too gloomy about the economy, triggering a decline in consumer confidence and falling personal ratings.

A survey by More in Common found Starmer's approval rating fell from plus 11 in August to minus 38 in October. A word cloud from the same polling group asked people what they thought about the impending budget, and worry, tension and fear featured prominently.

