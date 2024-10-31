US GDP grew 2.8% in third quarter, slower than expected





Don Luskin, TrendMacro's chief investment officer, offers his analysis after Jamie Dimon's criticism of the economy under Biden-Harris on The Evening Edit.

The U.S. economy grew slightly slower than expected in the third quarter, amid slowing inflation and strong consumer spending.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis released its preliminary estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP), which found that the U.S. economy grew 2.8 percent annually in the third quarter, which extends from July to September.

Economists surveyed by LSEG expected economic growth of 3% in the quarter. The report also finalizes growth of 3% in the second quarter.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of GDP, rose 3.7% in the third quarter and accelerated from 2.8% in the second quarter.

PRIVATE SECTOR EMPLOYMENT GROWTH INCREASED IN OCTOBER, SAYS ADP

The US economy grew 2.8% annually in the third quarter, according to the Commerce Department's preliminary estimate. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Business investment rose 0.3% in the third quarter, as private investment in inventories slowed and residential fixed investment declined more significantly.

The report shows that personal income in current dollars increased by $221.3 billion in the third quarter, a smaller increase than the $315.7 billion in the second quarter – the increase mainly reflecting an increase in compensation. Personal disposable income increased by $166 billion, or 3.1%, in the third quarter, after increasing by $260.4 billion, or 5%, in the previous quarter.

JOB OFFERS FALL MORE THAN EXPECTED TO THE LOWEST SINCE JANUARY 2021

Consumer spending was the main driver of growth in the third quarter. (Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Personal savings totaled $1.04 trillion in the third quarter, down slightly from $1.13 trillion in the second quarter, while the personal savings rate also declined from the previous quarter, standing at 4.8% in the third quarter, compared to 5.2% in the previous quarter.

“The third-quarter GDP increase is even better than it looks, as actual final sales to domestic buyers matched their largest gain since the first three months of 2023,” said Ryan Sweet, an economist in head for the United States at Oxford Economics. “Even though GDP is looking backward, it sends a clear message that the economy is doing well and inflation is moderating, which is good news for the Federal Reserve.”

LARRY FINK SAYS FED WON'T CUT INTEREST RATES AS MUCH AS PEOPLE THINK, WARNS INFLATION IS 'BUILDED IN'

Business investment slowed in the third quarter, according to the Commerce Department report. (Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet next week and is expected to announce a 25 basis point cut in interest rates after beginning this rate cut cycle with a 50 basis point cut in September.

Stronger-than-expected labor market and inflation data over the past month has caused markets to move away from expectations of another 50 basis point cut to a more modest decline in November.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We do not expect third-quarter GDP to change the Fed's calculations for its November meeting and the forecast remains for a 25 basis point cut. If the data continues to be stronger than expected “However, the Fed may start to launch trial balloons on the possibility of skipping a December rate cut. For now, we are sticking to our forecast of a December rate cut,” Sweet said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/us-economy-grew-2-8-third-quarter-slower-than-expected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos