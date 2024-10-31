UK Labor government to raise taxes by £40bn in first budget | Business and economic news





Treasurer Rachel Reeves said the tax rises would be used to fund public services and strengthen public finances.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves told lawmakers she would raise taxes by 40 billion British pounds ($52 billion) to plug the gap in public finances and provide new funding for Britain's cash-strapped public services. -Various budget statements to set the tone for the coming years.

In Labour's first budget, which came to power earlier this year after 14 years of opposition, Reeves said the government was also changing Britain's rules to enable it to invest, invest and promote economic growth.

Her biggest cash pledge was an additional 25 billion pounds ($32.5 billion) for the National Health Service, which has seen waiting lists rise to record levels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The choice I made today is the right choice for our country, Reeves said at the end of his statement Monday. To restore stability to public finances. To protect working people. To fix the NHS. And to rebuild Britain.

Reeves said the tax increase was largely due to an increase in the taxes businesses pay to employ people and was necessary because of the economic black hole left by the previous Conservative government.

Her centre-left party was elected on July 4 after promising to banish years of chaos and scandals under the Conservative government, grow Britain's economy and restore decaying public services.

Mr Reeves said he would not allow public debt to soar, mindful of former Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss sending bond markets into chaos with her unfunded tax cut plans two years ago.

She also raised the proportion of social security contributions paid by employers by 1.2 percentage points to 15% from next April, and lowered the threshold at which companies start paying social security contributions, raising an additional 25 billion pounds ($32.50). announced that it would. bn) 1 year over 5 years.

Company bosses have warned that new protection plans for workers and higher taxes on them, along with a higher minimum wage, could undermine Labor's pledge to make Britain one of the seven fastest-growing economies.

Reeves announced a series of other revenue-generating measures, including changes to tax rules for capital gains and inheritances and taxes paid by private equity executives and non-residential residents.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that people with the broadest shoulders will have to pay more tax.

However, Reeves ruled out having more individuals pay the basic tax rate and higher income tax rates after the payment threshold freeze expires in the 2028-29 tax year.

She also extended the fuel tax freeze and cut taxes on draft beer served in bars.

