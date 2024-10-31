Labour's tax hikes, 5 things you need to know – POLITICO





1) The UK’s tax burden is at record levels

Reeves' budget raised taxes by $40 billion a year. A litany of tax increases targeting mainly businesses and Britain's wealthy will push Britain's tax burden to more than 39% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029, making it the highest share of any post-war economy.

That is a much higher figure than Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised during the election campaign after repeatedly saying no tax rises were needed beyond what was set out in Labor's manifesto. The government insists its financial inheritance has been much worse than expected and additional cash is needed to support Britain's struggling public services.

Most of the tax rises will come from raising national insurance premiums for employers and providing some relief to small and medium-sized businesses as an offset to Britain's smallest businesses. There will also be increases in capital gains tax on shareholders, stamp duty on second homes, passenger tax on private jets and VAT on private schools.

2) The NHS and schools win big

Reeves said tax rises were needed to prevent a second round of austerity and that Britain's creaking health service was the biggest winner. The NHS's daily budget is set to rise by $22 billion next year, the biggest real increase for the health service since 2010 (not including the Covid-19 year).

The health service will also receive billions of pounds of additional capital investment, with a number of reforms promised to reduce the NHS waiting list of almost eight million people.

This shows how politically important improving the NHS is for this government. Polls consistently show this was voters' top issue in the July election. Many in Labor believe they will win a second term in 2029 by drastically improving NHS outcomes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-budget-labour-tax-hike-rachel-reeves-national-insurance-public-services-keir-starmer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos