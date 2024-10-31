H5N1 bird flu detected for the first time in a pig in the United States





An Oregon pig has tested positive for the H5N1 avian flu virus, the Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. This is the first time the virus has been detected in pigs in the United States.

Test results are pending for two other pigs found on the farm in Crook County, Oregon, the USDA said, while two others tested negative.

The pig that tested positive showed no signs of illness.

The five pigs were tested for H5N1 out of an abundance of caution, officials said, and “due to the presence of H5N1 in other animals at the scene.”

The case is concerning because pigs can be infected with both avian and human viruses, which can give rise to mutated strains that can more easily infect humans.

Officials said there were no concerns about the security of the nation's pork supply.

The farm is not commercial, the USDA said, and the animals were not intended for the commercial food supply. Additionally, the farm was quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus. Sheep, goats and other animals on the farm are under surveillance, officials said.

This update comes as the H5N1 virus continues to spread rapidly among dairy cows across the country.

The avian flu outbreak among dairy cows has so far infected 387 herds in 14 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since March, there have been a total of 36 human cases, the majority of which have been in direct contact with farm animals, such as dairy cows and poultry. Most cases have been reported in California and Colorado.

Pigs wait for food at Burger's Farm Market in Drums, Pennsylvania on October 11, 2023. Aimee Dilger/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images file

All patients who tested positive have recovered. Most had redness and discharge from the eyes, and some had mild respiratory symptoms.

There is no evidence yet that this strain of the flu virus mutates in a way that allows it to spread easily between humans. Last week, the CDC released the results of a months-long investigation that found no evidence of human-to-human spread of bird flu.

It's unclear how Oregon pork was exposed to bird flu, although earlier this month state officials detected the virus in the farm's poultry.

Officials said the farm's livestock and poultry shared water sources, housing and equipment. In other states, officials said, this combination has allowed cross-species transmission.

The pig that tested positive was euthanized so investigators could run additional tests to determine if it was actually infected with the virus, or perhaps if it had simply sniffed particles containing H5N1.

It could be environmental contamination of the nose, said Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. I commend them for doing the autopsy. It's really important to understand if there is evidence of a true infection?

