Storm forecast: Parts of the United States face the most significant threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in months

Parts of the central United States face the strongest threat of thunderstorms in months on Wednesday as the second season of severe storms gets underway.

A cold front coming from the West collided with extreme fall heat in the central and eastern United States Wednesday afternoon and produced severe thunderstorms. These storms could produce strong tornadoes in the evening.

A Level 3 out of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms from the Storm Prediction Center is in effect for more than 5 million people, including those in Kansas City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

This is the first Level 3 or higher threat to Kansas City and other parts of the region since mid-July.

Severe storms broke out Wednesday afternoon in parts of Kansas and Nebraska and quickly spread into parts of Iowa and Missouri. These storms will become stronger and more widespread late this afternoon and early evening. Potential threats include damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes, some of which could be EF2 or stronger.

A lesser, but more widespread, Level 2 of 5 severe thunderstorm threat extends from northern Texas to southern Iowa and includes Dallas and Oklahoma City. The tornado threat is less significant here, but isolated tornadoes could still form and damaging winds and large hail remain serious threats to more than 12 million people.

The tornado threat is causing heightened concern, given how prolific the past year has been for tornadoes in the United States. The number of tornadoes reported so far this year is the second highest on record, trailing only 2,156 in 2011.

Wednesday's severe pattern is typical of fall. Severe thunderstorms are more common in spring and summer, but a second wave of dangerous storms and tornadoes occurs in fall and winter, when cold air from the north often collides with outgoing warmer, moist air of the Gulf of Mexico.

But the tornado threat so far this fall has been anything but typical. Most of the tornadoes came from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Milton produced dozens of tornadoes in Florida, an exceptional number for a tropical system and the state, including the state's strongest tornado in more than half a century and an EF3 tornado that killed several people in Polk County.

