What Joe Rogan and the Washington Post's dramas say about the US elections and the media | Media News





Two stories from this week's U.S. presidential election highlight the news industry's complete transformation.

One of them involves Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in the world.

The other concerns the Washington Post, one of the most renowned newspapers in American journalism.

Each of them highlights in its own way the decreasing influence of traditional media.

On Monday, Rogan said he had declined an offer to interview Vice President Kamala Harris under terms set by his campaign, while expressing hope he would still be able to host her at his studio of Texas before the election.

They offered me an appointment for Tuesday, but I would have had to go to her house and they only wanted to go for an hour, Rogan said in an article on X.

I'm convinced the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is just to have a nice conversation and get to know her as a human being.

Rogan's announcement came amid speculation about whether Harris would make an appearance after former President Donald Trump joined the podcaster the previous week for a rambling three-hour discussion.

Trump's running mate JD Vance is expected to join Rogan for an interview on Wednesday.

Rogan, who made a name for himself as a comedian and mixed martial arts commentator before turning to podcasting, is receiving a lot of attention from contestants because he has a reach that would be the envy of n any media.

His interview with Trump has been viewed more than 41 million times on YouTube since Friday, a figure that doesn't include the millions more who watched it on other platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

For comparison, last week Harris' town hall on CNN attracted 3.3 million viewers on the cable network (an edited version of the event on YouTube racked up fewer than 1.2 million views).

For Harris, who has also moved into non-traditional media with appearances on the podcasts Call Her Daddy and Club Shay Shay, among others, Rogan offers a chance to connect with young men, a demographic she has hard to conquer.

According to an average of recent polls published by The New York Times and the Siena College Research Institute, Trump leads Harris 58 percent to 37 percent among men aged 18 to 29 (the situation is reversed among young women, Harris leading Trump 67 to 28). percent).

Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada [Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports]

The other illustrative media story in recent days concerns the Washington Post's decision not to offer presidential support for the first time since 1988, following a similar decision by the Los Angeles Times.

Publisher and CEO Will Lewis framed the move as a return to the Post's pre-1970s tradition of non-endorsement and a statement in support of our readers' ability to make up their own minds.

But while Trump's critics see American democracy itself as being at stake, the decision not to support Harris has provoked a furious reaction both inside and outside the paper.

Several members of the paper's editorial board resigned, and a wave of readers canceled their subscriptions in protest (NPR, citing unnamed sources, reported that the title had lost more than 250,000 paying subscribers, or about 10 percent of the total).

Critics fear that the Post's billionaire owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is seeking to curry favor with Trump in anticipation of his eventual return to the White House.

In an opinion piece published Monday in The Post, Bezos denied any quid pro quo with the Trump team and insisted the decision was entirely motivated by a desire to stem the decline in public trust in the media .

He said the move was a significant step toward rebuilding trust, as presidential endorsements create a perception of bias even if they do nothing to tip the scales.

Most people think the media is biased, Bezos said, referencing a recent Gallup poll that found only 31 percent of Americans have a lot or a fair amount of trust in the media to report the news fairly and precise.

Anyone who doesn't see this pays little attention to reality, and those who fight it lose. Reality is an undefeated champion.

Bezos said he couldn't allow the paper to slide into irrelevance and be overtaken by unexamined podcasts and social media barbs without a fight.

Whether one believes Bezos acted on principle or out of concern for his business interests, it's hard to dispute his assertion that traditional media is struggling to stay relevant.

It's telling that while Trump and Harris have taken the time to do a number of high-profile podcasts, neither has sat down for an interview with The Post.

