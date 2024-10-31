General Assembly renews long-standing call for end of U.S. embargo against Cuba





The resolution, entitled Need to end the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America on Cuba, was adopted by 187 votes in favor, two against (Israel and the United States) and one abstention ( Moldova).

Although non-binding, the outcome drew attention to the relative isolation of the United States over the embargo, first imposed in 1960 after former leader Fidel Castro came to power following the revolution.

The resolution reaffirmed, among other principles, the sovereign equality of States, non-intervention and non-interference in their internal affairs and freedom of international commerce and navigation.

End punitive measures

The Assembly also reiterated its call on all States to refrain from enacting or applying restrictive laws and measures, in accordance with their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law, which reaffirm , among other things, freedom of commerce and navigation.

[The General Assembly,] once again urges States that have applied and continue to apply such laws and measures to take the necessary steps to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible, in accordance with their legal regime, the resolution states.

The Assembly also recalled the measures adopted by US President Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016 to modify several aspects of the application of the embargo, which contrast with the measures applied since 2017 to strengthen its implementation.

By this resolution, the General Assembly also decided to include in the provisional agenda of the next session the item entitled “need to lift the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America on Cuba”.

Security Council transforms mission in Somalia

Also on Wednesday, the Security Council decided to transform the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) into the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNMITS), with the formal transition expected to begin on Friday.

This triggers a transfer of UNSOM activities to the UN country team in Somalia over a two-year period, in line with a government proposal.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2753 (2024), the Council further decided that the Transition Mission should aim to complete the first phase of operation by October 31 next year.

The Council also expressed its intention to terminate the mandate of the Mission at the end of the planned transition, by the end of October 2026.

Among the transition priorities, the Security Council highlighted support for state building, including the constitutional review process and efforts to hold free and fair elections.

He also highlighted the promotion and protection of human rights, the rule of law, justice, the prison system and support to the security sector, coordination of support from international donors, collaboration with bilateral and multilateral partners and the coordination of United Nations efforts in Somalia.

Extension for the mission in Colombia

In a separate action, the Council unanimously decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations verification mission in Colombia until October 31, 2025.

The Verification Mission was established in 2017 to oversee specific provisions of the 2016 peace agreement between the Colombian government and the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-Popular Army (FARC-EP), which ended 52 years civil war in the country. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/10/1156316 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos