Blur drummer says UK law on assisted dying is psychotic | assisted dying





Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has attacked UK laws on assisted dying as psychopathic as he speaks out for the first time about his terminally ill ex-wife taking her own life in Dignitas, Switzerland.

Rowntree said the choices facing dying people in extreme pain were cruel and the criminalization of assisted dying made him extremely angry. He called for the law to be changed to allow adults under the age of several months to take their own lives. .

Rowntree, 60, married Paola Marra in the 1990s after meeting her on Camden's music scene. He supported her until she flew to Zurich alone in March this year after being diagnosed with terminal colon cancer. After several difficult treatments and surgeries, she concluded that she did not want to face an uncertain and painful death. The situation was made even worse by an allergy to strong painkillers.

He said he used the word psychopath cautiously because the current law shows no empathy for victims.

Rowntree has joined calls for changes to the law pending the publication of a bill next month proposing the legalization of assisted dying in England and Wales under strict controls. Public opinion continues to support the UK joining Australia, New Zealand and several US states in allowing the practice for terminally ill adults. But some lawmakers are concerned that a complex issue is being rushed through and want a fee for palliative care instead.

Photographed by Paola Marra for the Guardian, March 2024. Photo: Linda Nylind/The Guardian

Calling for reform, Rowntree follows terminally ill broadcaster Esther Rantzen and Jonathan Dimbleby, broadcaster, author and friend of King Charles. Others, including former High Court judge Sir Nicholas Mostyn, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, and the daughter of the late Tony Nicklinson, a paralyzed stroke victim, want laws to be enacted to include those experiencing unbearable pain, but do not believe it will happen. It seems unlikely.

Rowntree, who lost his father John to bowel cancer this year, spoke about the legal status quo in a sometimes emotional interview: The system is such that it cannot wash its hands of difficult problems.

That's the point of the country. Countries can declare war. And what is the point of having a country if it doesn't make these difficult decisions? The situation we are in right now is psychotic. [should be] We try to make things easier for real victims who are terminally ill.

Rowntree said he initially tried to persuade Marra not to go to Switzerland, hoping he would be able to die more comfortably at home in London. He offered to accompany her to Zurich, despite the possibility of being charged with assisting suicide under current law. She refused, but after arriving in Switzerland, he called me and eventually asked me to come.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Rowntree said she told him: I don't know if I can do this on my own. He started looking for a flight, but she changed her mind, called him back, and died alone the next morning. She urged Rowntree to support changes to the law.

Care Not Killing, a campaign group opposing assisted dying, called the proposed law state-sanctioned murder. But Rowntree, who trained as a barrister and practiced law for five years and now writes film and TV scores and does theater with Blur, said the proposed law would only allow people to help take their own lives. .

“I certainly would not support a bill that would allow anyone to kill another person,” he said.

He said current laws have made pariahs of all terminally ill people who want to control their own deaths.

If you are considering suicide, you must do so in isolation and alone, and anyone suspected of helping you in a material way may be arrested. [and] You can face up to 14 years in prison. It's downright cruel to a sick person. Because anyone they talk to is potentially at risk of arrest and has to sneak around like a criminal. Not only that, but when the time comes, if you decide to die with dignity, at a time of your own choosing, in a way of your own choosing, you will have to die on your own, without anyone's support, unable to hold anyone's hand, or hug anyone. I can't even say goodbye.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/oct/31/blur-drummer-says-uk-law-on-assisted-dying-is-psychopathic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos