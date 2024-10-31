We are now a fortress: the militarization of American elections is here





Drones, snipers, barbed wire, sniffer dogs, body armor, bulletproof glass and 24-hour armed security.

This is not a list of protections put in place for a visit by the President of the United States or the contents of a shipment destined for front-line troops fighting in Ukraine. Here is a list of security measures county election officials across the United States had to implement ahead of Tuesday's vote due to the unprecedented threats they have faced in recent years.

Officials are taking the usual final steps to ensure an election runs smoothly, but beyond checking that they have enough ballots and that the machines are working properly, officials now face the need to monitor threats and make sure they've done everything. they can to protect themselves and their staff.

Given the current political environment, the possibility of an event occurring has increased and our elections professionals have responded similarly, says Tammy Patrick, a former elections official in Arizona's Maricopa County who is now a senior advisor to the nonprofit Bolstering Elections Initiative. Efforts focused on the physical security of voters, election workers and staff by installing bulletproof glass, panic buttons, barbed wire and fencing are quite common, as is the installation of cameras and surveillance systems. surveillance, cyber protections and training on the physical security of voters, election workers and election staff. -climbing techniques and response exercises.

Nowhere in the United States is the militarization of the electoral process more evident than in Maricopa County.

Maricopa, the nation's fourth-largest county, has become ground zero for election denial conspiracists in recent years, after GOP lawmakers approved a fake recount in 2021, led by the Florida company Cyber ​​Ninjas.

As a result, the county has had enhanced security measures in place for years. We are now a fortress, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told WIRED last February, explaining how he had to pass through security gates, metal detectors and security checks to enter his office.

As the 2024 elections approach, the measures put in place by Maricopa officials have been significantly strengthened.

Officials added a second layer of security fencing to protect election offices, as well as concrete K-rails, meaning election workers will be bused from off-site locations due to reduced parking spaces . At the country's tabulation center, every door will be equipped with metal detectors, floodlights will be installed and on election day the center will be protected by a ring of snipers deployed on the roofs around the building, officials said election at NBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/2024-us-election-polling-location-militarized-security/

