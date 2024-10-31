Michigan student, non-U.S. citizen, accused of voting in general election





ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Washtenaw County District Attorney Eli Savit issued a joint statement saying a non-U.S. citizen is facing charges for voting in 2024 general elections.

According to the Secretary of State's office, a 19-year-old University of Michigan student from China visited the campus' early voting site, which is one of six sites in Ann Arbor, on Sunday. The student then registered to vote using his university ID, showed documents proving his Ann Arbor residency, and signed a document identifying himself as a U.S. citizen.

Since the ballot has been filled out and put into the tabulator, there is no way to take it back. Benson's office confirmed that illegal voting would count for this election.

I think it's terrible, Michigan junior Max Friedman said. “Personally, it pissed me off a bit.

Friedman said he wasn't surprised that a non-citizen student tried to register to vote illegally, whether knowingly or unknowingly, but he was surprised that he succeeded.

“I'm not surprised that it happened, but I'm surprised that it actually counted and that they got credit for voting,” Friedman said. “Everyone here, they shove it in your face, oh, are you voting? Are you voting? Vote early. Everyone has to vote and they don't even ask you if you're American. We have a lot of international students.

Related video: “A huge success. » Michigan's first weekend of early voting draws more than 250,000 people

“A huge success.” Michigan's first weekend of early voting draws more than 250,000 people

UM freshman Benjamin Zeng spent ten years in China but was born in the United States.

I was very surprised. I didn't expect this to be possible,” Zeng said. “When I voted, it took a lot of proof.

Zeng also has friends at college who are from China but are not American citizens like Sing Chenli. Chenli says it's “common sense” to know that you can't vote without U.S. citizenship. He's also not surprised that the resulting penalty could result in jail time, fines and possibly deportation.

I kind of expect it because I know how voting is a citizen's right and it's a big deal,” Chenli said. “So no outsider wants to get involved.

The problem was discovered after the student contacted the Ann Arbor city clerk's office and asked if he could pick up the ballot. The clerk then reported it to the police.

This is the only time this has been documented. How many other times does this happen without us really knowing,” Friedman asked. “I know this is one of the most polarizing elections in recent history… People are skeptical about to what happened last time. The fact that there is evidence that things have already happened seems a bit ridiculous to me.

Related video: Local voter signature poses problem for absentee ballot; what officials advise

The signature of local voters poses a problem for his postal vote; what officials advise

Benson and Savit say cases where this happens are extremely rare. They released a statement that further details the case:

Following an alleged violation of law involving a non-U.S. citizen voting at an Ann Arbor early voting site on Sunday, October 27, the Washtenaw County Prosecutors' Office has authorized criminal charges for (1) attempt voter not authorized to vote, in violation of the MCL. 168.932a(c) and (2) Perjury making a false affidavit for the purpose of obtaining voter registration, in violation of MCL 168.933.

All charges are merely allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Only U.S. citizens can register and vote in our elections. It is illegal to lie on registration forms or voting applications about one's citizenship status. This constitutes a crime.

We are grateful for the swift action of the Clerk in this matter, who took appropriate action and referred the matter to law enforcement. We are also grateful to law enforcement for quickly and thoroughly investigating this matter. Anyone attempting to vote illegally may face significant consequences, including, but not limited to, arrest and prosecution.

Non-citizen voting is an extremely isolated and rare event. Surveys in several states and nationally have found no evidence of large numbers of noncitizens registering to vote. It is even less common for a non-citizen to vote. When this happens, we take it extremely seriously. Our elections are secure, and Michigan state and local election officials strictly follow the law.

Our duty to the law is paramount, as is our responsibility to ensure that every eligible voter can register and vote.

Let me be clear: voting records are public. Any non-citizen who attempts to vote fraudulently in Michigan will face great risk and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

No further details have been released.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released the following statement on the case:

My office is aware of the Ann Arbor election fraud allegation and the resulting charges. It is the responsibility of every resident of this state and nation to follow the law, and Michigan election law clearly states that non-citizens cannot vote in our elections. We take all allegations of voter fraud extremely seriously, and the public should expect nothing less.

As with previous cases related to electoral law, the Ministry of the Attorney General has opened an independent and parallel investigation into this matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wxyz.com/news/region/washtenaw-county/non-u-s-citizen-charged-with-voting-in-2024-general-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos