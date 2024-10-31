Written statement: Welsh Government response to the UK Autumn Budget 2024 (30 October 2024)





Today, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves unveiled the UK budget, the first in British history to be written by a female Prime Minister. This represents the first step towards addressing 14 years of damage caused to public services and communities by the previous UK government.

The measures announced by the Prime Minister, including new fiscal rules and tax policy, will restore growth in our economy, set public finances on a more stable footing and begin to reinvest in public services. We recognize that the position the new UK Government inherited cannot be reversed in just one Budget and that it will take time for public finances to recover. The Institute for Fiscal Studies points out that in the long term, additional investment, planning reforms and increased stability will all help boost growth.

The Welsh Government will receive an additional $774 million in resources this year, including the cost of the public sector pay deal already agreed, and $49 million in capital in 2024-25. In 2025-26, there will be a further increase in resources of $695 million and capital of $235 million. The overall settlement for 2025-26 is more than 1 billion higher than under the previous UK government. Taken together, the agreement for 2024-25 and 2025-26 will be about 1.7 billion more than originally planned.

The Prime Minister listened to what Wales needed. She acknowledged the potential safety threat posed by unused coal tips and, together with ongoing investment from the Welsh Government, will deliver 25 million in 2025-26. We will work with the UK Government ahead of the second stage of the Spending Review to ensure that Wales’ needs are fully taken into account in the future and that we help make these tips safe for current and future generations.

We also welcome the Prime Minister's announcement that the UK Government will transfer the investment reserves of the Mineworkers' Pension Scheme to the Scheme's Board of Trustees. This is a particularly important issue for many communities in Wales.

Today’s Budget is a welcome investment in Wales. From people, communities, local businesses and public services. We will continue discussions with the UK Government on fair funding for rail and additional budget flexibility as we move forward with the second stage of the UK Spending Review in the spring.

The UK government today confirmed its move to transition to the Shared Prosperity Fund. Together with our UK Government and Welsh partners, we will develop a long-term post-2026 model that returns autonomy over decision-making to the Welsh Government to invest in strategic drivers for growth.

The Prime Minister also announced changes to the high residential rates of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in England and Northern Ireland. Welsh Ministers will consider their position on land transaction tax in the context of the upcoming draft budget.

The budget is scheduled to be released on December 10. This will focus our priorities, including ensuring public services continue to be delivered to Wales.

This statement is issued during breaks to keep members informed. If members wish to provide further explanation or answer any questions about this when the Senedd returns, we will be happy to do so.

