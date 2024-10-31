



A new, more infectious variant of mpox has been discovered for the first time in the UK.

A single case of the Mpox virus variant Clade 1b was discovered in a patient being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA).

UKHSA said the risk to the population was “very low” as fewer than 10 people had been in direct contact with the case since it was discovered.

Is the new variant worse?

The newly emerged variant, known as Clade 1b, is believed to cause milder symptoms than other Mpox strains, but has health officials concerned because it spreads more easily through close contact, especially among children.

According to the UKHSA, Clade 1b appears to be less severe than other strains, and in countries where this strain is circulating, a roughly 10-fold reduction in mortality has been reported.

It was first discovered in a mining town in Congo early this year and then spread to nearby countries.

What do we know about the UK case?

The case was confirmed by the UKHSA on Tuesday, with the person involved said to have been on holiday in Africa and returned to the UK on an overnight flight on October 21.

More than 24 hours later, they developed flu-like symptoms and on October 24 they began developing a rash that got worse over the next few days.

They were swabbed and tested when they attended A&E in London on October 27 and were then placed in isolation while awaiting results.

Fewer than 10 direct contacts have been traced since the discovery, and UKHSA chief medical adviser Professor Susan Hopkins said “the risk to the UK population remains low”.

Has there been a previous outbreak in the UK?

There have been previous M-Fox cases in the UK, with the most occurring in 2022. At this time, a less contagious variant emerged globally and spread to more than 100 countries, leading WHO to declare a public health emergency of international concern on July 23. 2022.

A total of 2,137 cases had been confirmed in the UK at that stage, but by December 31, 2022, that number had jumped to 3,732. That is, there were 3,553 cases in England, 34 cases in Northern Ireland, 97 cases in Scotland, and 48 cases in Wales.

Before spring 2022, UK cases were generally linked to travel to and from countries where Mpox is endemic, particularly west or central Africa.

But in May of that year, a major outbreak occurred in Britain, mainly among men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men.

In England, the vaccination program began in the summer of 2022 and ended in July the following year.

There have been no reported deaths from M-Fox in the UK.

Where else have Clade 1b lineages been found?

According to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of suspected cases in Africa since the beginning of the year is now 42,438, of which 8,113 have been confirmed as M-Fox.

At least 1,000 deaths have been reported across Africa, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the disease a global health emergency as its spread increases.

The first case of the variant outside Africa was identified in Sweden in August, with cases also reported in Thailand and India earlier this month.

Germany also reported its first Clade 1b case on October 22.

What are the symptoms?

Common symptoms of M-pox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions that can last for two to four weeks.

The rash can appear anywhere on the body; some people may have just one rash, while others may have hundreds or more.

Other symptoms listed by the CDC include:

FeverChillsSwelling of lymph nodesExhaustionMuscle and back painHeadacheRespiratory symptoms (e.g., sore throat, stuffy nose, or cough)

The WHO said people may begin to feel unwell before they develop a rash or skin lesions, while for others, skin symptoms may be the first or only sign.

According to WHO, patients with more severe Mpox may suffer from the following symptoms:

More extensive lesions – especially the mouth, eyes and genitals Serious bacterial infectionsLung infectionsChickenpox (encephalitis) affecting the brainHeart (myocarditis)Lungs (pneumonia)Eye problems

WHO added that newborns, children, pregnant people and people with underlying immune deficiencies may be at higher risk of more severe Mpox disease and death.

How is it treated?

According to the CDC, there are currently no treatments approved specifically for mpox infections.

For most people with chickenpox who have an intact immune system and no skin disease, supportive care and pain control will help them recover without medical treatment, he says.

Patients with severe Mpox may require hospital treatment, supportive care and antiviral drugs to reduce the severity of lesions and speed up recovery time, WHO says.

He adds that years of research into smallpox treatments have led to the development of products that may also be useful in treating smallpox.

An antiviral drug called tecovirimat, developed to treat smallpox, has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of mpox in exceptional circumstances in 2022, it said. It also said that use of mpox has been limited so far.

However, a two-dose vaccine has been developed to protect against the virus, which is widely available in Western countries but not in Africa.

Scientists at the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) say more than 10 million doses of the vaccine are needed, but only 200,000 are available.

What is M Fox?

It is a viral disease that mainly occurs in central and western Africa.

Mpox has become endemic in parts of Africa over the decades since it was first discovered in humans in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 1970, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It was originally identified in laboratory monkeys. .

Originally known as monkeypox, the name was changed by WHO in 2022 after receiving complaints that the original name was “racist and stigmatizing”.

