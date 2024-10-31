In the United States, more than half of the votes will likely be cast before Election Day





WASHINGTON, DC — Fewer Americans plan to vote before Election Day this year than in 2020, but that rate remains higher than in election years before the COVID pandemic's widespread adoption of early voting -19. Currently, more than half of registered voters (54%) say they have already voted or plan to vote before Election Day, compared to 64% in 2020.

The latest results are based on a Gallup poll from Oct. 14-27, which examined both when voters planned to vote and by what means.

During the survey period, 20% of registered voters said they had already voted, with 34% planning to do so before Election Day and 42% intending to vote on Election Day, November 5 . In a poll from the same time in 2020, 36% had already voted at the time of their interview, 28% planned to vote before Election Day, and 32% were going to vote on Election Day.

Last month, 40% of registered voters expected to vote before Election Day, compared to 54% today. Gallup has seen a similar trend in recent elections, with more early voters heading into Election Day than earlier in the campaign.

Democratic voters continue to be significantly more likely than Republican voters to vote early. Currently, 63% of registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents have already voted or plan to vote before Election Day, compared to 47% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters. The Democratic-Republican gap of 16 percentage points is similar to that measured by Gallup in the 2020 election (74% for Democrats and 56% for Republicans). Before 2020, Republicans and Democrats were about equally likely to vote early.

More in-person votes available in 2024 than in 2020

The poll also found that regardless of when people plan to vote this year, more will vote in person than in 2020 (67% vs. 60%, respectively). As a result, fewer will vote by mail or absentee ballot than in 2020 (26% versus 35%), when the election was held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats and Democratic Party leaners (35%) are twice as likely as Republicans and Republican leaners (17%) to vote by mail. Both party groups show similar declines in mail voting compared to 2020 – an eight-point drop for Republicans and 10 points for Democrats.

When considering both when and how Americans plan to vote, the largest share of voters, 39%, plan to vote in person on Election Day. This is followed by early voters who plan to vote in person (28%) or by mail or absentee ballot (25%). Two percent of registered voters in the United States will vote by mail on Election Day, and the rest either don't know when and how they will vote or don't plan to vote at all.

Forty-six percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters plan to vote in person on Election Day, compared to 33% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters.

Republican and Democratic early voters differ on how they will vote. Republicans are about twice as likely to vote early in person (31%) than by mail or absentee ballot (15%), while more Democratic voters will vote early by mail (34%) rather than voting in person before on election day (27%). .

Strong enthusiasm from voters

Seventy percent of registered voters say they are more enthusiastic than usual about voting, a figure similar to the 71% measured in August but higher than the 56% in March. This summer's increase is largely because Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents expressed increased enthusiasm after Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, rising from 57% to 79% “more enthusiastic.”

Today, Democrats maintain high voting enthusiasm, at 77%, compared to 67% among Republicans.

The overall level of voter enthusiasm is on the high end of what Gallup measured at the end of recent presidential election campaigns, as well as the 2004 (67%), 2008 (68%), and 2020 (69%) elections. ).

Enthusiasm levels among Republicans and Democrats are similar to four years ago.

Since Gallup first asked the question in 2000, the enthusiasm measure has shown a mixed relationship with presidential election results. Democratic enthusiasm advantages in 2008 and 2020 preceded the parties' victories, while the Republican advantage in 2012 came a year after their party's defeat. Republicans also had a lead in 2000, when George W. Bush won the Electoral College election. In other years, no party had a clear enthusiasm advantage.

Americans' attention to the election is also relatively high, with 83% of registered voters and 77% of U.S. adults saying they have thought “a lot” about the election. Both numbers are similar to those measured by Gallup over the past four presidential election years. Republicans and Democrats have similar thoughts about this year's elections.

Harris campaign reaches more voters

More registered voters say they have been contacted by Kamala Harris' campaign (42%) than by Donald Trump's (35%). The question asks about contact by email, telephone, in person, mail or any other means. When Gallup asked the same question in the 2008 and 2012 elections, about one in three voters said they had been contacted by major party campaigns, although Barack Obama's figure in 2008 was slightly higher.

The majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, 58%, say the Harris campaign has contacted them. That compares to 40% of Republicans and their supporters who say the Trump campaign has contacted them, which is on the low end of what Gallup has measured in the past for supporters of the candidate's party. However, the 25% of Republicans saying they were contacted by Harris' campaign and the 31% of Democrats who were contacted by Trump's campaign are fairly typical of a contact from an opposing party's campaign.

Consequences

Millions of Americans have already fulfilled their civic duty and voted in this year's presidential election. Opportunities for early voting have increased in recent years, and the 2024 election could be the second in which more ballots are cast before Election Day than on the day itself.

In an election environment generally favorable to the Republican Party, the Harris campaign's efforts to engage voters — and Democrats' greater enthusiasm about voting — helped Democrats make this a competitive election.

