The importance of the American elections for the rest of the world





Israel and Gaza

Patrick Kingsley is The Times' Jerusalem bureau chief.

Israelis, if they could, would largely vote for Trump, the polls show this very clearly. But whoever wins, the long-term impact is likely to be limited.

Israeli society, not to mention the government, is more opposed to Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution than it has been in decades. No American president is likely to change that. President Harris would likely put more pressure on Israel to reach a ceasefire and open negotiations with the Palestinians. But it is unlikely to end, for example, its military support for Israel.

President Trump might be less concerned about Israel allowing Jewish settlers to return to Gaza, as part of the Israeli government would like. He also speaks of a much more aggressive line than Harris on Iran, which pleases many Israelis. But we don't really know which side of the bed he'll wake up on. There is a sense that he is more risk-averse than he appears, and he has recently appeared to rule out any attempt to overthrow the Iranian regime.

Because of this unpredictability, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may think he can benefit more from a Harris administration. Internal Israeli thinking could therefore be more nuanced than it seems.

Russia and Ukraine

Anton Troyanovsky is the Times' Moscow bureau chief.

This is an election that matters enormously for Russia and Ukraine.

Some Ukrainians fear that Trump will try to impose a quick peace deal favorable to Russia. But they also fear that U.S. support for Ukraine will decline under Harris' presidency. Some Ukrainians also say that Trump may not be so bad: after all, it was under his presidency that the United States began sending anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

However, in Russia, President Vladimir V. Putin sees far less difference between Trump and Harris on Ukraine than one might think. He believes that America's commitment to Ukraine will eventually weaken, regardless of the election outcome.

Putin wants a deal, something he can call a victory. He believes that Ukraine is a puppet of the United States. He therefore thinks that he will only be able to obtain this agreement within the framework of a negotiation with the American president. He publicly supported Harris. This may seem disingenuous or counterintuitive, but Putin may think he can do business with her.

There is a sense in which a Trump victory would unambiguously strengthen Putin: it would mean an America much less engaged in the world and in Eastern Europe, which Putin regards as his legitimate sphere of interest.

China

Keith Bradsher is the Times' Beijing bureau chief.

Whoever wins, the next US president will be a hawk on China. But my interlocutors in Beijing are divided as to which candidate would best suit China. The compromise concerns two issues: tariffs and Taiwan.

Chinese economic officials are well aware that Trump has called for blanket tariffs on Chinese exports, which could pose a serious threat to the Chinese economy. It is a country that relies heavily on foreign demand, particularly American demand, to keep its factories running and its workers employed. The manufacturing industry creates a lot of wealth and offsets the very serious crash in the Chinese real estate market.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign policy world sees benefits in Trump winning the election.

China increasingly feels squeezed by U.S. efforts, particularly by the Biden administration, to strengthen alliances with many of China's neighbors: Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, India and especially Taiwan. Harris would likely continue these efforts. Trump is much less committed to building and maintaining international alliances.

And Trump has also shown much less interest in Taiwan's defense. This is a very popular situation in Beijing.

Europe and NATO

Steven Erlanger is the Times' chief diplomatic correspondent, covering Europe.

For Europe, this American election feels like the end of an era, whatever the outcome.

Depending on who you talk to in Europe, a Trump victory is either a nightmare or a gift. A growing group of nativists in Europe, in Hungary, Italy, Germany and elsewhere, see Trump as the leader of their movement. If he returns to the White House, he would normalize and energize their hard line on immigration and national identity.

Meanwhile, most Western European leaders are deeply worried. Trump's talk of imposing 20% ​​tariffs on everything sold to America, including European exports, could spell disaster for the European economy. And of course, Trump has repeatedly talked about leaving NATO.

Even if the United States does not officially leave NATO, Trump could fatally undermine the alliance's credibility if he declares: “I'm not going to fight for a small European country.”

If Harris wins, there is a sense that she too will be preoccupied with domestic politics and more with China, and will expect Europeans to do more for themselves. There is a palpable sense in Europe that Biden may have been the last US president to be personally committed to an alliance forged during the Cold War.

Global trade

Ana Swanson covers international trade and economics.

Donald Trump says “tariff” is the most beautiful word in the dictionary. More beautiful than love, more beautiful than respect.

This election is therefore, among other things, a referendum on the entire global trading system, with American voters making a choice that could affect the entire world.

Harris, if elected, would maintain targeted tariffs on Chinese goods for national security reasons. Trump is promising something much more aggressive, setting tariff levels that haven't been seen in nearly a century: 10 to 20 percent on most foreign goods and 60 percent or more on manufactured goods. in China.

That would hit more than $3 trillion in U.S. imports and likely spark multiple trade wars, as other countries retaliate with tariffs of their own. Most economists believe we could end up with more tariffs, less trade, lower incomes and growth in essentially a poorer world.

Can Trump just do this? Yes, he can. It has broad legal authority. And that would mean the United States undermining the major international trade rules it helped create.

South Africa

John Eligon is the Times bureau chief in Johannesburg.

There are interesting differences in how Africans perceive Harris and Trump. Despite Trump's vulgar dismissal of African countries, some see him as a strong leader who gets things done. In many ways he resembles many African autocratic leaders.

Harris, in Africa, is known to have spent time in Zambia when she was growing up, as the granddaughter of an Indian diplomat stationed there. And its African origin resonates very deeply. It is considered an integral part of the continent.

Biden and likely Harris want African countries to decarbonize, as many still rely on fossil fuels for energy. Trump would probably not have this orientation, and his presidency might therefore be desirable for countries that want to continue burning coal, oil and gas, instead of being dragged kicking and screaming into the transition to clean energy.

South Africa feels tension between the West, where it has the strongest economic ties, and the alliance of BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, among others). It seems plausible that if Trump wins, he will be much more isolationist and may have no problem seeing countries like South Africa and Ethiopia move even closer to BRICS.

Mexico

Natalie Kitroeff is the Times bureau chief in Mexico.

Mexico will face significant challenges if Trump is elected. There will almost certainly be increased tensions at the US-Mexico border. Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner and could face high tariffs. And he will be the immediate neighbor of a president who has threatened to use the American army on Mexican soil.

But Mexico expects a tough immigration regime no matter who wins. Under President Harris, this would likely mean a continuation of the Biden administration's policies, which have become much more restrictive over time. Migration is a shared problem. Migrants from around the world transit through Mexico on their way to the U.S. border, and the United States cannot control the flow of migrants without Mexico's help.

Trump has promised to deport 11 million people, mostly to Latin America, although experts doubt such a feat would be achievable. But even a small number of evictions could have huge consequences across the region.

Mexico has some leverage. But its leaders could really be cornered by an emboldened Trump. And they know it.

Climate

Somini Sengupta is the Times' international climate reporter.

The stakes couldn't be higher. The United States has emitted more carbon than any other country in history and is currently the second largest emitter after China. What he does next will impact the entire world's ability to avoid catastrophic climate change.

If Harris is elected, she will likely continue Biden's policies of shifting to renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions. It is less clear whether it will limit oil and gas production, because the United States now produces more oil and gas than any other country.

Trump, if he wins, may not completely abandon Biden-era policies. But he could roll back dozens of measures that regulate emissions from cars and power plants, wiping out the country's ability to reduce emissions fast enough.

Trump's actions could also leave China without serious competition in renewable energy technologies like batteries and electric vehicles. China is already ahead in this race.

Whoever wins the American elections, the energy transition is already underway. But speed and scale matter. Trump could slow the transition to a slowdown, with potentially disastrous consequences for the climate and the world.

