Britain's borrowing costs rise as Reeves' budget sparks concerns about a slowdown in interest rate cuts | government borrowing





The UK government's borrowing costs rose to their highest level this year as city investors bet Rachel Reeves' budget will force the Bank of England to adopt a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts.

In fact, the yield on 10-year British government bonds rose more than 0.15% to trade above 4.5% on Thursday before falling slightly as financial markets reacted to Labor's first budget in 14 years.

The pound also fell against the US dollar, and the FTSE 100 index fell amid a widespread global sell-off. This reflects greater anxiety about the prospect of the world's most powerful central banks keeping interest rates higher for longer.

Bond sales increase government borrowing costs

Susannah Streeter, head of funds and markets at investment service Hargreaves Lansdown, said the quiet optimism that seemed to spread during Rachel Reeves' speech had disappeared and higher risk premiums had returned for UK debt.

Bond yields are expected to continue to fluctuate as institutions that finance government borrowing remain increasingly skeptical about where their bloated investment budgets will be spent.

In a historic budget aimed at starting the work of repairing devastated public services and restarting economic growth, the Prime Minister announced a £70 billion increase in spending on services and infrastructure, more than half of which would be funded by tax rises.

City analysts said Reeves announced a larger-than-expected expansion package, including higher short-term borrowing before new revised fiscal rules take effect within five years.

Analysts said this would force the government to sell more bonds, known as gilts, to cover its financing needs. The chancellor's plan is also likely to increase inflation, complicating the Bank of England's path to interest rate cuts.

“Today’s selling across the curve appears to partly reflect the outlook for higher-than-expected issuance beyond this fiscal,” said Shreyas Gopal, an analyst at Deutsche Bank.

Now the stakes are higher for next week's Bank of England meeting.

Pre-budget financial markets had widely expected the central bank to cut interest rates from the current 5% to around 3.75% by the end of next year, followed by a quarter-point cut next Thursday.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

But the Office for Budget Responsibility, an independent Treasury watchdog, said it had raised its base rate forecast by 0.25 percentage points over the five-year outlook to reflect the additional stimulus Reeves' budget would deliver to the economy.

The financial market expected the base rate to reach about 4% by the end of next year, with the rate of base interest rate reduction reduced after the budget.

Analysts said that while the rise in gilt yields reflected concerns in financial markets about Reeves' budget, the movement was still fairly muted compared to the fallout sparked by Liz Truss' smaller budget.

David Page and Gabriella Dickens of Axa Investment Managers said: In terms of overall market valuation, this should in no way be compared to the disastrously small budget delivered under Liz Truss' brief reign in 2022.

Gold bond yields rose 33 basis points on this day and continued to rise by 100 basis points over the next three sessions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/oct/31/uks-borrowing-costs-rise-as-reevess-budget-prompts-fears-of-slower-interest-rate-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos