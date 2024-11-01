As the United States votes, Ukraine's future hangs in the balance





Getty Images

Russian bombings in Zaporizhzhia

As she picks up the broken glass in front of her store, Inna knows that the future of her country is in the hands of Americans who vote more than 5,000 miles away.

We hope the woman, Kamala Harris, wins and supports us, she said.

A Russian bomb smashed the windows of his store – a common occurrence in the city of Zaporizhzhia. There is a 10 meter wide crater in the middle of the road.

Of course we are worried about the outcome [of the election]she adds. We want to defeat the enemy!

For Ukraine to have a slim chance of achieving this, it needs help from the United States.

It was here, in 2023, on this southeastern part of the front line, that Ukraine launched a counteroffensive that it hoped would drive out the Russian invaders.

Instead, after little or no progress, Ukraine's ambitions turned to survival. Missiles and glide bombs strike towns and villages daily, and its soldiers resist constant Russian attacks.

Although Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has hinted that military aid would continue if she emerges victorious, her powers could be limited by a Republican-led Congress. And military support, which so far amounts to more than $50 billion, appears less likely to be sustained under a second Donald Trump term.

Whoever becomes the next U.S. president will have a profound impact on Ukraine's borders and everyone who lives there.

BBC/Sara Monetta

Russian strikes like the one that broke Inna's windows are a horrible reality in Zaporizhzhia.

If, for example, they forced Ukraine to abandon its lands and freeze the front lines, then regions like Zaporizhzhia could suddenly divide, like North and South Korea after the ceasefire that ended the fighting – but never officially ended the war – in the 1950s.

Trump said he would find a way to resolve the war and suggested that Ukraine might have to cede some land.

A second U.S. option would be to withdraw support altogether, which would mean that eventually Russian forces could eventually engulf the entire region and even more of Ukraine beyond.

The third scenario, according to which Ukraine completely liberates its occupied territories, seems less and less likely.

It is this lack of progress on the battlefield that means the merits of supporting Ukrainian troops like Andriy are increasingly debated across the Atlantic.

He is responsible for his fleet of American-made armored vehicle units on the front lines. When not being used to move soldiers, they sit under camouflage netting along trees.

If aid stops or slows down, the burden will fall on the shoulders of the infantry, he explains. Well, fight with what we have, but everyone knows that Ukraine cannot do it alone.

Andriy and his fellow Ukrainians are nervously awaiting the November 5 U.S. vote. Uncertainty stifles ambitions on the battlefield and thwarts political efforts to secure more aid.

Western allies often look to the American example when deciding how or whether to support kyiv's war effort.

When we learn that a candidate, less willing to help us, is leading in the polls, it is upsetting and frustrating, says Andriy. But we weren't going anywhere.

BBC/Maarten Lernout

Ukrainian soldiers know that the U.S. election could have a significant impact on their fate on the battlefield.

Amidst the fall farmlands, soldiers are keen to demonstrate the American equipment they use: drones, grenade launchers and mounted machine guns.

All, they say, are far superior to their Soviet-era alternatives.

Whether through Ukraine's natural resources or business ventures, President Zelensky is also trying to present his country as an investment opportunity to his allies.

Drone pilot Serhiy explains how he can give direct feedback to Western manufacturers.

We chat with them online and make suggestions,” he says with a smile. Improvements are already underway.

As drone manufacturing has demonstrated, the war in Ukraine is forcing innovations at the national level. It also allows Western companies to test their products in an active war zone.

BBC/Maarten Lernout

The outgoing Biden administration recently pledged an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including weapons and vehicles.

Billions of dollars in Western aid have also led to reforms in some areas of government. Kyiv wants to show that it deserves to be supported.

The question is whether these advances will be overshadowed by a conflict that is increasingly going Russia's way.

An army is generally only as strong as its society, so we meet someone who has been directly exposed to Russian brutality.

Lyubov's daughter and grandchildren fled to the United States as the full-scale invasion began.

We last met in his frontline village of Komyshuvakha two years ago, after invading troops destroyed his house.

BBC/Maarten Lernout

Lyubov believes Ukraine should not stop fighting Russia until it liberates all its territory

This time she seemed happier, even though she had lived so close to the fighting for so long. In the warm surroundings of his new apartment, I ask him whether Ukraine should negotiate to end the war.

What about those who gave their lives? she answers. I see the end of the war only when we reach the borders of our country of 1991, when Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk were ours.

Ukrainian news programs cover the U.S. election almost endlessly, with war projections based on the potential winner.

Kamala Harris is undoubtedly considered Ukraine's preferred candidate, and journalists are trying to combat Russian disinformation against her.

Getty Images

Zelensky and Trump met in New York in September

But in Ukraine's south and east, a growing number of people want an immediate end to the war and see Donald Trump's presidency as the best chance to bring respite.

We spoke to many of these people around the besieged eastern town of Pokrovsk, where Russian forces are closing in.

There is a feeling here that Ukraine should have negotiated from the start of the large-scale invasion, to avoid the deaths and destruction it has seen since.

The two sides engaged in talks in the first months of 2022. But evidence of alleged Russian war crimes halted diplomatic attempts and strengthened Ukraine's resolve to continue the fight.

Death is not worth territory, as one woman said. We must stop this war, and Trump is the one who knows how to do it.

Eleven years of Russian aggression is enough for some.

For politicians in the Ukrainian Parliament, this is not an openly shared sentiment. Although all parties continue to support the fight, President Zelensky's victory plan has been criticized for not having a clearer timetable.

Getty Images

Halyna, who lived in a multi-story building damaged by a Russian airstrike

As for Lyubov, she certainly wasn't going to express her preference for who wins the White House:

I would like a true friend of Ukraine to win, who will continue to support us. But who it will be, I can't tell you.

As much as I admire Lyubov's inner steel, she reflects an increasingly popular and uncomfortable contradiction: a desire for Russia's defeat, while also wanting the bloodshed to end as soon as possible.

The swing between American interventionism and isolationism is closely watched and felt in Ukraine.

Since voting overwhelmingly for independence in 1991, during the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has had to fight for its sovereignty.

It has found itself on the edge of a geopolitical tectonic plate, trying to align itself with the West while Russia pulls it in the other direction.

Moscow's full-scale invasion means Ukraine needs America's helping hand to keep it from being torn apart.

Additional reporting by Hanna Chornous, Sara Monetta and Hanna Tsyba

Ahead of the US elections on November 5, BBC correspondents around the world are looking at what impact the results could have where they are, and what people around the world think about this race for the White House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr5m6d6l7e2o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos