The United States expects North Korean troops to enter combat against Ukraine in the coming days.

Nearly 8,000 North Korean troops are in Russia's Kursk region and are expected to enter combat against Ukraine in the coming days, senior U.S. officials said Thursday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking alongside Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their South Korean counterparts in Washington, said the troops had been trained in artillery, drones and surveillance operations. basic infantry, including clearing trenches, indicating that they fully intended to use these forces in front line operations.

Although the United States has yet to see troops engaged in actual combat, Blinken warned Thursday that if those troops engage in combat or combat support operations against Ukraine, they would become legitimate military targets.

The 8,000 North Korean troops currently present in Kursk represent the majority of the 10,000 troops deployed in Russia according to the United States. The announcement of their imminent combat use comes as the United States and its allies consider how to respond to the escalating military partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang.

We are consulting closely with our allies and partners in other countries in the region on these reckless developments and our response, Austin said at Thursday's press conference. The United States will announce additional military support for Ukraine in the coming days, Blinken said.

Ukrainian forces have occupied Kursk territory since launching a surprise incursion into the Russian border region in August. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called on South Korea to take a more active role in supporting kyiv, warned on Thursday that when North Korean troops are deployed, they will be pushed forward, suffering heavy losses, so that Russia is trying to minimize its own troop mobilization. .

Asked if he thought Ukraine would be able to retain its territory in Kursk with the additional North Korean forces deployed to the region, Austin said the answer was yes.

Russian troops have suffered heavy losses during the more than two years of large-scale war against Ukraine. The US defense secretary noted Thursday that the number of North Korean troops sent to Kursk pales in comparison to the number of casualties Russia regularly experiences.

On Thursday, Blinken and Austin stepped up calls for China to use its influence with North Korea to curb its provocative actions.

In fact, we have had communications with China, we had a lively conversation this week, and I think they are well aware of our concerns and the expectations that, both in word and deed, they will use the influence that they have to work to slow down. these activities, the top US diplomat said. He added that Beijing should be concerned about deepening cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

We are very focused and concerned about what Russia could do to build (North Korean) capabilities, its military capability which should also be a real concern for China, because it is deeply destabilizing in the region, Blinken noted.

I am surprised by China's silence on North Korea's support for Russia, Zelensky said in an interview with South Korea's KBS. I cannot say that China is on our side, but as a guarantor of regional security, its silence is striking.

