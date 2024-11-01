Top US Middle East commander under investigation for shoving subordinate





The four-star Army general in charge of U.S. Central Command is under investigation over allegations he pushed a junior soldier during a recent trip to the Middle East, according to three U.S. officials close to the 'investigation.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating allegations that Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla shoved an airman while traveling aboard a C-17 several weeks ago, officials said.

The alleged incident occurred when Kurilla became frustrated during the flight when the plane encountered communication and logistical problems, officials said.

After an airman asked Kurilla to sit down and buckle up for his safety, the general allegedly reacted violently, pushing the airman aside. Several troopers were present and witnessed the reported altercation, officials said.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement that it was “aware of an alleged incident and is currently looking into it. No additional information is available at this time.”

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is an independent federal law enforcement agency responsible for criminal investigations and operations. Its website states that its primary mission is to investigate serious crimes.

A U.S. Central Command spokesman was not aware of an investigation. A spokesperson for the Secretary of Defense's office declined to comment.

It is unclear whether Kurilla could be removed or suspended from office pending the outcome of the investigation. For now, he remains in office and is currently traveling in the Middle East, according to a senior administration official.

Kurilla has been the head of CENTCOM, the Middle East and Central Asia Combatant Command, since April 2022. He spends months each year traveling across the region, and this has increased since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 last year. He visited Israel several times and coordinated its defense when Iran launched a retaliatory airstrike in April in response to an Israeli attack on an Iranian diplomatic facility in Syria.

The position of CENTCOM commander typically has a three-year term, meaning Kurilla is expected to leave the command on April 1, 2025.

Prior to leading CENTCOM, Kurilla commanded the 75th Ranger Regiment, the 82nd Airborne Division, and the XVIII Airborne Corps. He was also deputy commanding general of Joint Special Operations Command. He received a Bronze Star for bravery after a battle in Mosul, Iraq, in 2005, during which he was shot several times but continued to fight alongside his troops.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/military/top-us-commander-middle-east-investigation-reportedly-shoving-subordin-rcna178255 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos