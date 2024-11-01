Reform UK splits as senior figures defend Tommy Robinson supporters | british reform





Reform UK faces division over its approach to Tommy Robinson supporters. It comes after two high-profile party figures said it was wrong to boycott people attending a weekend rally supporting the far-right leader.

Reform Party deputy leader Richard Tice said earlier this week the party wanted nothing to do with Robinson and all that. Reform leader Nigel Farage also said after the summer riots that he had nothing to do with Tommy Robinson's family and those who truly promote hate.

But two high-profile candidates for 2024, Howard Cox and Ben Habib, took a different stance, saying some of those who attended Saturday's rally were from the Reform Party.

Thousands of supporters of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, protested in central London on Saturday after he was detained by police. A far-right activist was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday for contempt of court for violating an injunction and making repeated false claims about Syrian refugees.

After the sentencing, Cox, who is running as a reform London mayoral candidate and parliamentary candidate for Dover and Deal, said Robinson should not be in prison and that Thais was wrong to distance his party from those who attended the rally.

Speaking on Dan Wootton's Outspoken show, Cox agreed with his host that Robinson should not be in prison and said he was one of many commenters on Tice's comments. He added that Farage told him that Tice's criticism had gone too far.

Unfortunately this week Richard told me I had nothing to do with Tommy Robinson or his fate. I'm a good friend of Richard's and we're close, so it makes me a little sad, but it's wrong. I am one of them. Nigel actually contacted me personally and he just said Richard had gone above and beyond. Cox told Wootton.

He added: I love him to death but I think Richard needs to come out and clarify what he actually meant. He actually said he was against violence and violence. Most people out there, 99% of the people working on all of this, are just worried about taking our country back.

Habib, until recently co-deputy leader of the Reform Party, also defended those who attended Saturday's rally in support of Robinson.

In an interview with watch dealer Paul Thorpe, YouTuber and founder of the patriotic movement called Unite UK, Habib said: “People who care about this country and who want to stand up to the cliques of the Conservatives and Labor must come together. We are one group.

I don't know Tommy Robinson. I'm not going to give you any opinion on Tommy Robinson. But definitely, I'm not going to throw him under the bus. What I do know is that there are thousands and thousands of people gathered in Whitehall on Saturday. I know many people who have told me they have been there. They are our friends and reform voters. We must firmly support them.

Asked whether there were differences of opinion for Robinson's supporters within reform, Habib told the Guardian Farage was pulling an interesting balancing act as someone who appears to be a firebrand right-winger but who should be favored by the mainstream media.

He added: As far as I know there is no British reform policy regarding Tommy Robinson. And as far as Tommy Robinson is concerned, I don't know him. I wouldn't criticize someone I don't know. Reform is a business that wins votes. As far as I know, every British citizen's vote is eligible. There is no such thing as a Labor supporter or a Tory supporter when it comes to getting votes. Indeed, the strength of the reforms lies in attracting voters from across the political spectrum.

The nearly 150,000 people who attended the Whitehall rally last week appear to have been mainly British citizens. There were many people from ethnic minority backgrounds and flags were flying all over the UK. I think I also saw the flag of Northern Ireland, a region close to my heart. I can't make any argument for denying these people a vote. Some of them I knew.

Cox told the Guardian he would not comment further. Approached for comment, Tice said: Freedom of speech is a wonderful thing. We are so lucky.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/01/splits-in-reform-uk-as-senior-figures-defend-tommy-robinson-supporters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos