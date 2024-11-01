Understanding the threats to US election security in 2024





Kat Duffy is a senior fellow in digital policy and cyberspace at the Council on Foreign Relations. Jacob Ware is a research fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

With the 2024 presidential election less than a week away, physical and digital threats to America's election infrastructure remain a risk. Already, actors hostile to the functioning of liberal democracy have sought to disrupt the free exercise of upcoming elections in the United States, perhaps never more obviously than an assassination attempt that narrowly avoided the death of former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump. However, it is essential that these threats are properly contextualized to avoid exaggerating or minimizing the challenges facing American democracy.

Are there any security concerns as Election Day approaches on November 5?

2024 election

The United States finds itself in a heightened threat environment as Election Day approaches, with multiple extremist factions threatening to disrupt the electoral process. Two landmark assassination attempts against former President Trump came against a backdrop of myriad foiled plots and a record number of threats against public officials, as violent political rhetoric raises the stakes. Foreign adversaries and Salafi-jihadi extremists have sought to take advantage of this tense moment by inspiring or initiating acts of violence in the United States.

The days (or weeks) following the election could prove to be the most important, particularly if no clear winner has emerged for the presidency. Such uncertainty gives conspiracy theories greater space to develop and circulate and can significantly increase political unrest, and even violence, within local communities. In 2020, for example, vote counting centers in vibrant counties and cities, including Arizona's Maricopa County, Philadelphia, and Detroit, were targets of extremist protests or terrorist plots.

This year, far-right violent extremists likely pose the greatest threat, given the precedent of violence on January 6, 2021 during a political transition, as well as the violent rhetoric repeatedly issued by the Republican Party candidate . The Department of Homeland Security has even warned that the increased risk of violence could include attempts by extremists to sabotage the polls, a move that, if successful, could plunge the country into a constitutional crisis. Recent arson attacks on ballot drop boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, remain unsolved. Meanwhile, anti-government militias remain active on Facebook. The social media platform appears to have enabled its artificial intelligence (AI) systems to automatically generate pages for groups and continue to coordinate across the platform to conduct vigilant ballot monitoring to prevent ballot stuffing . , an approach more suited to intimidating voters than to highlighting electoral irregularities.

The unrest could continue until Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, and beyond.

How serious was the outside interference during this year's election cycle?

Despite reports of attempted interference [PDF] by China, Iran and Russia, evidence indicates that the electoral process itself remains free from foreign interference in the run-up to the elections. Intelligence officials continue to hold regular public briefings to clarify threats, sustaining a trend of rapid declassification in an effort to fill conspiracy theory-sensitive information voids with credible, verified information.

Although state and local officials continue to fear a possible cyberattack on or near Election Day, domestic extremists seeking to undermine elections by intimidating poll workers, engaging in political violence, or disrupting the voting process constitute probably a greater immediate threat. as foreign interference. The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has repeatedly highlighted the cybersecurity benefits of the United States' decentralized election infrastructure; the lack of a single point of attack makes it much more difficult to carry out a comprehensive cyberattack on the US elections.

2024 was the year of elections. What lessons can the United States learn from other countries about evolving threats to the information environment?

As expected, the global election super-cycle provided valuable insight into how the US electoral environment would evolve in 2024. Disinformation campaigns in Bangladesh, Serbia, South Africa and Zimbabwe in 2023 and 2024 have sought to undermine electoral confidence in these countries by attacking institutions, intimidating officials, and fueling narratives of foreign interference or fraud. These campaigns particularly targeted women in important political positions.

The rise of generative AI has added a new tool to these operations, which often involve bots, fake news sites and collaboration with state-controlled media to distort the information landscape. Despite this, the impact on the electoral results appears to have remained minimal.

The United States has seen similar tactics, both through (apparently) domestic pro-Trump bot campaigns operating on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and through foreign influence operations, such as the creation of fake news sites by Russia. Meanwhile, the American public's confidence in the integrity of the 2024 elections not only continues to divide along party lines, but also demonstrates an overall low lack of confidence in the electoral process. In poll, only 1 in 5 Trump supporters say they will completely trust the election results if he loses, while 3 in 5 supporters of Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris say they will trust the results whatever the result.

What did the authorities learn four years ago and what remains to be done?

The main lesson learned from the Committee's report of January 6 [PDF] This is because American law enforcement, primarily the Capitol Police, underestimated the extent to which Trump could rile up his supporters and mobilize them to march to the Capitol. Given that Trump has repeatedly disparaged the integrity of U.S. elections and law enforcement, security services must prepare for the Republican candidate to incite unrest again if he does not win the election. A recent Pew poll found that only 24% of US citizens think Trump would publicly acknowledge an election defeat – he still has not acknowledged his 2020 defeat.

After the catastrophic security failures of January 6, it is unlikely that law enforcement and intelligence services will once again be caught off guard. The Department of Homeland Security recently designated January 6 as a special national security event, establishing the U.S. Secret Service as the lead agency and providing a range of new resources. While this measure will ensure that security services put in place a more robust deterrent posture on that day, it will not deter violence on other important ceremonial dates linked to the electoral cycle, nor will it support local partners facing low-intensity disorders. Additionally, the Secret Service's ongoing organizational challenges and protection failure earlier this year may have diminished their credibility to lead a strong response.

Political leaders, in tandem with their civil society counterparts, must take a responsible approach to recognizing the trust deficits and credibility gaps that continue to define this election and voters' views of the integrity of the electoral process. Educating the American people about the integrity and resilience of election infrastructure to counter conspiracy theories about voting and push back against any narrative that supports political violence or intimidation of election workers, candidates and voters will be essential to both. parties in the days before and after the elections. Safe and secure elections must be protected against foreign interference this year, but not as much as against domestic actions.

This work represents solely the views and opinions of the authors. The Council on Foreign Relations is an independent, nonpartisan organization, think tank and publisher, and takes no institutional position on policy issues.

