US elections: 4 days left What the polls say, what Harris and Trump are preparing | US Election News 2024





On Thursday, presidential candidates made a final effort to energize voters in the western United States.

At rallies, Vice President Kamala Harris has warned supporters that abortion rights are under threat. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump focused his campaign on immigration and border control.

What are the latest poll updates?

Recent AtlasIntel polls, released Thursday, show Trump holding a slight lead of one to two percentage points over his opponent. However, a separate poll from TIPP Insights indicates the candidates are currently tied.

A recent survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 70 percent of Americans feel anxious or frustrated about the election, with few expressing enthusiasm.

Democrats and Republicans share these feelings, but Democrats report higher levels of anxiety: 80% of Democrats and 77% of Republicans express interest in campaigning, while only 54% of independents feel the same. Additionally, 79 percent of Democrats report feeling anxious, compared to 66 percent of Republicans.

According to the FiveThirtyEights National Polls tracker, Harris maintains a narrow national lead of about 1.2 points Thursday. However, this lead has gradually reduced and is within the margin of error, a sign of a very competitive race.

In swing states, which could determine the outcome of the elections, the competition is even tighter.

The key battleground states are Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. Daily poll tracker FiveThirtyEights says Harris' lead in Michigan remains small, at about 0.8 points. However, she lost her lead in Nevada, where Trump now leads by 0.3 points.

In Wisconsin, its lead fell to 0.6 points, compared to 0.8 points on Wednesday.

In contrast, Trump's advantage in Pennsylvania increased slightly, from 0.4 points to 0.7 points. Its lead in North Carolina has returned to last week's levels, now at 1.4 points. Trump is also gaining ground in Arizona, where he leads Harris by 2.4 points, and in Georgia, where his advantage is 1.8 points.

What was Kamala Harris doing on Thursday?

The Harris campaign focused on what Trump said last night at a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he told an anecdote about telling his team he had the intention to protect the women of our country.

I'm going to do it whether women like it or not, Trump said.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Harris called the comments offensive.

In fact, I think it's very offensive to women in that they don't understand their agency, their authority, their right and their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies. Harris said before embarking on a day of campaigning in the western battleground states of Arizona and Nevada.

In Phoenix, the Mexican-American group Los Tigres del Norte kicked off Harris' rally with a song expressing a desire to eliminate the border and unite the two countries. Founded in the 1960s, the group has deep resonance on both sides of the border and continues to captivate generations of devoted fans.

Phoenix, join us today.https://t.co/JiWw1z9czB

Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 31, 2024

In Phoenix, his speech was interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators within the first 10 minutes.

Harris stopped briefly to greet them. Hey guys, you know what? So, let’s talk about Gaza for a moment, she said. We all want this war to end and the hostages to be freed, and I will work on that full time when I am elected president, as I was.

Harris also compared her willingness to engage with those who disagree with her to Trump's remarks about imprisoning his opponents. This was mentioned as several protesters were escorted out, and she said: Democracy can be complicated sometimes. It's good. We fight for people's rights to be heard and not imprisoned for expressing what they think.

Since winning the Democratic nomination earlier this year, Harris has at times taken a confrontational stance toward protesters.

When a group of protesters interrupted her at an August event by chanting “Kamala, Kamala, you can't hide, we won't vote for genocide,” Harris responded directly: If you want Donald Trump wins, so say so. Otherwise, I speak.

On Thursday, at her last stop of the day in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jennifer Lopez also spoke, and there was a performance by Mexican rock band Mana.

U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris takes the stage as she arrives for a rally in Reno, Nevada. [AFP]

What was Donald Trump doing on Thursday?

At his first rally in New Mexico, Trump urged the crowd to vote for him, promising to resolve the border issue. The state, with five electoral college votes, is widely expected to vote for Harris.

“One of the reasons we will win this state is because you have one of the worst border problems of any state, and I'm the only one who can solve it,” he said.

In Henderson, Nevada, Trump accused Harris of lax border policies and promised a mass deportation program if elected.

He began by demonizing migrants, saying some are horrible, deadly people. He also called Harris horrible, the worst ever, while urging his supporters to vote early.

Well, let's fix it quickly and we will have an America that's bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before, he added.

In Nevada, many of his supporters wore orange and yellow safety vests.

The fashion choice comes a day after Trump wore a similar ensemble to draw attention to President Joe Biden's recent comments suggesting his supporters were trash.

Trump walks in front of his supporters during a rally at Albuquerque International Sunport, in Albuquerque, New Mexico [Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Al Jazeera's John Holman, who attended the rally, noted that while Trump focused on migration, Nevada voters' main concern was the economy.

Trump's rally talked a lot about migration, but in reality the key issue here in Nevada for voters, according to polls, is the economy, Holman said.

It is the state with the highest unemployment in the United States. It has been hit hard by inflation. Gas prices, in particular, are high and it's a state that has never fully recovered from the pandemic, Holman added.

During his rally, Trump also talked about inflation and briefly said he was going to abolish a federal tax on tips, Holman said.

Trump also spoke at Tucker Carlsons' live tour in Glendale, Arizona.

Trump speaks at rally in Henderson, Nevada [Mike Blake/Reuters]

What's next for the Harris and Trump campaigns? Harris heads to Wisconsin

Harris is heading to Wisconsin, where she is expected to hold an event in the Appleton area around 11:00 p.m. GMT, followed by another in Milwaukee around 02:00 GMT.

The Milwaukee Rally and Concert features performances by GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, DJ GEMINI GILLY.

Cardi B is also expected to make an appearance at her rally, joining a growing list of celebrities who have campaigned for her in the final days of the 2024 election.

President Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia and, on Saturday, his hometown of Scranton, both in Pennsylvania, where he will aim to energize voters in the swing state.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is also expected to campaign in the battleground state of Michigan.

Trump visits Michigan and Wisconsin

Donald Trump is due to travel to Dearborn, Michigan, home to the country's largest majority Arab population, on Friday, where he is expected to hold a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren at 8:30 p.m. GMT.

As the Arab American vote in Michigan has grown over the years, it has become a crucial factor in major elections, such as Bernie Sanders' victory in the state's 2016 primary.

As a result, Dearborn attracted national and international media attention during election season.

Trump is the first major 2024 candidate to visit the city.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who served in the state Legislature as a Democrat, did not endorse either candidate, urging residents to vote their conscience.

Meanwhile, the Harris campaign is facing outrage after former President Bill Clinton, while campaigning for her, suggested that Zionism predated Islam and that Hamas was forcing Israel to kill Palestinian civilians.

