Reform Britain is divided as senior figures say Tommy Robinson supporters are our friends

Senior Reform UK figures object to Nigel Farage and Richard Tice's decision to distance themselves from Tommy Robinson and his supporters, with one saying he refused to throw the English Defense League founder under the bus.

Deputy leader Tice caused an uproar within the party this week after saying he had nothing to do with the jailed Robinson and all that, while Farage has previously accused Robinson and his supporters of stoking hatred.

But recently Ben Habib, the party's former deputy leader and general election candidate in Wellingborough, defended those who attended a rally in support of Robinson on Saturday.

Mr Habib said this in an interview with YouTuber Paul Thorpe. “Those of us who care about this country, those of us who want to stand up to the cliques of the Conservatives and Labor, must come together. We are one group.

Tommy Robinson was jailed for 18 months.

I don't know Tommy Robinson. I'm not going to give you any opinion on Tommy Robinson. But definitely, I'm not going to throw him under the bus. What I do know is that there are thousands and thousands of people gathered in Whitehall on Saturday. I know many people who have told me they have been there. They are our friends and reform voters. We must firmly support them.

Mr Habib told the Guardian that Mr Faraj was striking an interesting balancing act as someone who appeared to be a firebrand right-winger but who had to win over the mainstream media.

Meanwhile, Howard Cox, the Reform Party's London mayoral candidate and general election candidate for Dover and Deal, said Mr Tice was wrong to distance the party from Robinson's supporters.

Nigel Farage and Richard Tice have distanced themselves from Robinson (Lucy North/PA Wire).

In an interview with broadcaster Dan Wootton, Mr Cox said Robinson should not be in prison, adding: Unfortunately this week Richard told me I had nothing to do with Tommy Robinson or his fate. I'm a good friend of Richard's and we're close, so it makes me a little sad, but it's wrong. I am one of them. Nigel actually contacted me personally and he just said Richard had gone above and beyond. Cox told Wootton.

He added: I love him to death but I think Richard needs to come out and clarify what he actually meant. He actually said he was against violence and violence. Most people out there, 99% of the people working on all of this, are just worried about taking our country back.

On Saturday, thousands of Robinson's supporters gathered in central London to protest, but Robinson missed out after being detained. He was jailed for 18 months for contempt of court after admitting breaching an order banning him from repeating defamation allegations against Syrian refugees.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was charged in 2021 with multiple breaches of a High Court order by giving the thumbs-up sign in court as millions watched. Trafalgar Square in July.

Reform UK has been asked to comment.

