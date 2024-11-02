Record number of wealthy Americans considering leaving the United States





Ferragudo, Portugal.

Gonzalo Azumendi | Peter | Getty Images

A version of this article first appeared in CNBC's Inside Wealth newsletter with Robert Frank, a weekly guide for wealthy investors and consumers. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox.

A growing number of wealthy Americans are considering leaving the country in the run-up to Tuesday's election, with many fearing political and social unrest regardless of who wins, according to immigration attorneys.

Lawyers and advisers to family offices and high-net-worth families said they were seeing record demand from clients seeking a second passport or long-term residency abroad. While it's common to talk about moving abroad after an election, wealth advisors say this time around, many wealthy people are already taking action.

“We have never seen demand as strong as today,” said Dominic Volek, head of the private clients group at Henley & Partners, which advises the wealthy on international migration.

Volek said that for the first time, wealthy Americans are by far the company's largest customer base, accounting for 20 percent of its business, more than any other nationality. He said the number of Americans considering going abroad is up at least 30% from last year.

David Lesperance, managing partner of Lesperance and Associates, the international tax and immigration firm, said the number of Americans hiring him for possible overseas moves has roughly tripled from the previous year. 'last year.

A survey by Arton Capital, which advises the wealthy on immigration programs, found that 53% of American millionaires say they are more likely to leave the United States after the election, regardless of who wins. Younger millionaires were most likely to leave, with 64% of millionaires aged 18 to 29 saying they were “very interested” in pursuing so-called golden visas through a residency-by-investment program. stranger.

Certainly, interest in second passports or residencies has continued to grow among wealthy Americans since Covid-19. Whether it's retiring in a warmer, cheaper country or being closer to family abroad, the wealthy have many non-political reasons for wanting to venture abroad.

The ultra-rich also increasingly view citizenship in a single country as a concentrated personal and financial risk. While diversifying their investments, they are now creating “passport portfolios” to cover their country risk. Others want a non-US passport in case they travel to dangerous countries or areas hostile to the United States.

However, the elections and the political climate have accelerated and reinforced the desire of wealthy Americans to consider a plan B abroad. Lesperance said that for more than three decades, his U.S. clients were primarily interested in moving overseas for tax reasons. Today, it is politics and the fear of violence that are at issue, with next week's elections reinforcing these fears.

“For some of them, the number one thing is 'I don't want to live in a MAGA America,'” Lesperance said. Others are worried about violence if Donald Trump loses, or Vice-President Kamala Harris' plan to tax unrealized capital gains for those worth more than $100 million. While tax analysts say the unrealized gains plan is unlikely to pass Congress, even with a Democratic majority, Lesperance said it's still a risk.

“Even if there’s only a 3 percent chance of it happening, you still want to get insurance,” he said.

Get Inside Wealth delivered straight to your inbox

Lawyers say the wealthy also cite mass school shootings, the potential for political violence, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and skyrocketing government debts as reasons to leave.

When it comes to destinations, Americans mainly turn to Europe. According to Henley, the top countries for Americans looking for residency or second citizenship are Portugal, Malta, Greece, Spain and Antigua. Italy has also become popular with Americans.

“The love affair between Americans and Europe has been going on for a very long time,” said Armand Arton of Arton Capital. “It comes at a price, and they may well invest a few hundred thousand dollars or half a million in a property or a fund.”

However, rules and costs are changing quickly. As mass immigration has become a hot-button political issue around the world, some European politicians have begun to oppose golden visas that grant the wealthy citizenship or residency based solely on investments.

Portugal, for example, faced a backlash after a flood of foreigners flocked to the Algarve and bought beach properties under the Golden Visa program. Faced with a 15% increase in property prices, the government changed the rules, increasing minimum investment thresholds and removing residential property as an investment category.

This summer, Italy doubled its flat tax on the foreign income of wealthy foreigners who transfer their tax residency to Italy, to 200,000 euros ($217,000). The move follows a wave of new wealthy migrants joining the program that has driven up real estate prices in Milan.

For now, Malta remains the second essential passport for wealthy Americans. Although expensive, at between $1 million and $1.2 million all-inclusive, the Malta Investment and Citizenship Program offers citizenship as well as unrestricted travel and residency in Malta and, by extension, the European Union , according to immigration lawyers. The EU has challenged Malta's program in court, but most immigration lawyers expect the country to prevail.

The Caribbean is increasingly popular with Americans who simply want a second passport. Purchasing approved real estate in Antigua and Barbuda for over $300,000 puts you on the path to citizenship, allowing you to travel freely to Hong Kong, Russia, Singapore, United Kingdom United and Europe, among other countries. St. Lucia is also growing in popularity, advocates say.

Americans with ancestry in Ireland, Italy and dozens of other countries can apply for so-called lineage citizenship, which is typically much cheaper than an investment visa. Some countries, such as Portugal, also offer retirement visas, which allow entry and access to citizenship.

Don't expect to get citizenship or residency right away. With so many lawyers and countries inundated with numerous applications and many different background checks and approvals required, the process can take months or even a year or more. And this waiting list could grow longer depending on the election results.

“It’s crowded,” said Lesperance. “And I’m sure I’ll have a lot more on November 6 or 7.”

Don't miss this information from CNBC PRO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/11/01/wealthy-americans-plans-leaving-united-states.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos