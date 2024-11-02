Tracking the 2024 US presidential polls: latest national averages Trump vs. Harris | US elections 2024





On November 5, 2024, millions of Americans will go to the polls to choose between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for President of the United States. The two candidates offered very different visions of the nation's future. As the election enters its final stretch, the Guardian US is averaging national and state polls to see how the two candidates are doing.

Latest polls Average of polls over a rolling 10-day period

Goalkeeper graphic. Source: Analysis of surveys collected by 538.

Latest analysis: Nationally, Harris has a one-point lead, 48% to 47%, over her Republican opponent, virtually identical to last week. Such an advantage fits well with the margin of error of most polls. Battleground states also remain in an impasse.

But in a fractured political landscape that has featured threats of retaliation from Trump, accusations of fascism and racism from Harris and warnings that democracy itself is at stake, the bigger picture uniformity, over a prolonged period, has perplexed seasoned observers.

Robert Tait, November 2

Survey over time Average of surveys over a rolling 10-day period. Each circle represents an individual survey result and is sized by the 538 pollster rating.

Data Notes

To calculate our polling averages, Guardian US combined head-to-head and multi-candidate polls and calculated a 10-day rolling average for each candidate. Our tracker uses polls collected by 538 and filters out lower quality pollsters for national polls. Our state poll averages use a lower inclusion quality threshold due to the small number of state polls. If there were no polls over the 10-day period, we leave the average blank. On October 11, Guardian US began rounding averages to the nearest whole number to better reflect the lack of certainty in poll numbers.

Polling averages reflect how the race is shaping up at any given time and are subject to change as the election gets closer. Averages for states with small numbers of polls are also more prone to error and bias. Our averages are an estimate of how much support candidates have in key states and on the national stage. Because the election is decided by the Electoral College, these averages should not be considered a probability of victory in the November election.

