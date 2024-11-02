Did bidenomics work? How the US economy has performed over the past four years | American economy





Joe Biden promised a recovery for everyone as he prepared to take over an economy ravaged by the pandemic four years ago. Few predicted what would come next.

One of the two candidates Kamala Harris, his vice-president, and Donald Trump, his predecessor, will succeed Biden in January. As millions prepare to elect the next US president, here's how the world's largest economy has fared under Biden.

InflationThe consumer price index peaked at 9.1% in June 2022

The shock waves triggered by Covid-19 were still reverberating across the world when Biden took office in January 2021. In the United States and many other economies, they paved the way for an extraordinary rise in inflation.

For months, the White House and the Federal Reserve insisted that the factors behind this sharp rise in prices were transitory. By the time the consumer price index hit its highest level in a generation in June 2022, officials had changed their tune.

The Fed embarked on an aggressive campaign to combat inflation in March 2022. Interest rates cut to near zero at the start of the pandemic were raised in 11 meetings, reaching their highest level in two decades.

Suddenly, the main fear weighing on the American economy was not soaring inflation, but the specter of a recession. As the Fed moved to rein in activity to try to combat prices, warnings of a prolonged slowdown cast a shadow.

JobsThe non-agricultural payroll has remained stable in recent years. Unemployment has fallen.

Such effects have not materialized. The US economy has remained remarkably resilient.

Millions of jobs have been created in the labor market. Nonfarm payrolls, the main monthly metric used to gauge the temperature of the U.S. economy, remained firm. Unemployment has fallen to levels not seen in half a century.

Around 399,000 jobs were created each month in 2022, followed by an average of around 225,000 each month in 2023. While growth has been on a downward trend over the past year and has essentially stabilized in October due to disruptions caused by strikes and storms, hiring in September was surprisingly strong. .

The robust data raised hopes that policymakers would manage to guide the U.S. economy toward what is known as a soft landing, with price growth normalized and a recession averted.

The Fed began cutting rates in September. When central bank officials make their next move on Thursday, two days after the election, they are widely expected to cut rates further.

Food prices Food prices have increased 22% since Joe Biden took office in 2021

Although the U.S. economy has remained remarkably resilient, many Americans have not felt the consequences. The vibrations are gone.

Earlier this year, a clear majority of Americans wrongly believed that the United States was in an economic recession, according to a Harris poll conducted exclusively for the Guardian. This gloom had changed only slightly when pollsters reissued the survey in September.

Positive economic data reveals slowing inflation, healthy hiring levels and steady growth that likely won't shake things up when your bank balance continues to shrink. The cumulative effect of years of inflation continues to take its toll.

A fall in inflation does not mean a fall in prices. Grocery bills that rose so quickly in 2021 and 2022 have not collapsed. For many Americans, the cost of living is much higher today than it was four years ago.

Stock MarketsThe S&P 500 is up 51% since Joe Biden took office

For Biden's predecessor and potential successor, no barometer of American economic success was bigger than Wall Street. Reassuring his followers on Twitter (now X) that Covid-19 was completely under control in the United States in February 2020, Trump added: The stock market is starting to look very good to me!

The situation further improved under his successor. The S&P 500 has risen by more than half since Biden took office in early 2021, and all major stock indexes have reached new highs under his tenure.

