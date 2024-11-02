Europe could learn financial lessons from Britain on how to achieve its goals





The author is a former president of the European Central Bank and served as Italian prime minister from 2021 to 2022. He is the author of a recent report on the future of European competitiveness.

The EU has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Investing at least 2% of annual GDP for the defense of all NATO member countries. Increase public and private innovation spending to 3% of GDP. Upgrade your digital infrastructure to state-of-the-art levels. Invest in climate mitigation and prevention. It also has broader goals, such as preserving social models.

Many of these objectives are enshrined in EU and national law. However, the cumulative investment demand that comes with it is enormous. Conservative estimates from the European Commission and the European Central Bank put this figure at $750 to $800 billion per year. Meeting these needs will require increasing investment from the current 22% to 27% of EU GDP.

Historically, approximately 80% of European investments have been sourced from the private sector and 20% from the public sector. This means the government will have to spend more than $1 trillion over the next seven years.

Many EU governments face these investment challenges, starting with high legacy debt and structural deficits. However, the ECB's analysis shows that there is room for a significant expansion in public investment if governments take full advantage of the EU's new fiscal rules.

The ECB estimates that new rules allowing countries to extend fiscal consolidation for up to seven years to make investments and reforms could in principle free up up to $700 billion. And after the consolidation phase, countries can maintain structural deficits of 1.5% of GDP.

Compared to the previous rules, this margin could increase the financial space for investments by about 1 percentage point. An additional $400 billion will also come from existing EU resources.

How can Europe ensure that this fiscal space is well used and well utilized? The budget adopted by the UK government this week offers some interesting ideas in this regard.

The UK government has decided to significantly increase public investment over the next five years and has adopted precise rules to ensure that borrowings are used only to finance this investment.

Transactions are also verified by independent agencies to ensure the quality of spending. This supports financial sustainability by increasing the likelihood that public investments will have a positive net present value.

EU countries are currently in the process of submitting their first budget plans under Europe's new fiscal rules. Early evidence suggests two important differences in approach with the UK.

First, most countries that have fiscal space and do not face a significant deterioration in their macroeconomic outlook are choosing a shorter consolidation path of four years rather than seven years. It seems unlikely that these governments will use the margins provided by the new rules to increase investment.

Second, for countries wishing to take advantage of the seven-year extension, there are safeguards with the Commission that the money will be spent properly. This requires being a demanding negotiating partner who rigorously enforces investment objectives and assesses the quality of investments and whether they address the coalition's common priorities.

Until now, public goods such as climate mitigation and prevention, energy interconnection, research and defense have been underfunded. It is unclear whether this gap will persist in the future.

At the country level, debt trajectories appear to be designed to meet debt sustainability analyses. And at EU level, there has so far been no common assessment of whether countries' individual plans meet the bloc's collective needs.

To be sure, the lion's share of investment will still have to be financed by the private sector. But private finance will not respond without a coordinated reform agenda.

Capital markets need to be integrated to make more efficient use of Europe's high private savings rates. The shift of private investment from mature industries to more developed sectors depends on the completion of the single market.

Without it, innovative companies in fast-growing sectors such as digital services cannot scale and attract capital. As a result, investments will remain locked in older technologies.

The EU can state that it favors climate leaders, digital innovators and geopolitical players. However, the currently revealed members' preferences are different. It is difficult to see how Europe will achieve its ambitions without leveraging its fiscal space and reforming its markets.

