Pentagon boosts US presence in Middle East with bombers, fighter jets and warships





WASHINGTON (AP) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is sending bombers, fighter jets and more Navy warships to the Middle East to strengthen the U.S. presence in the region, the Pentagon announced Friday, as an aircraft carrier and its ships prepare to depart.

Austin ordered the deployment of several B-52 Stratofortress bombers, a squadron of fighter jets, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to the Middle East, said Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Navy's attaché. press release from the Pentagon, in a press release. He said they will begin arriving in the area in the coming months, as the USS Abraham Lincoln begins returning home.

The military measures come as wars between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon rage, including a retaliatory strike against Iran a week ago that likely damaged a base that builds ballistic missiles and launches rockets as part of Tehran's space program.

The United States is pushing for a ceasefire, while repeatedly asserting that it will defend Israel and continue to protect the U.S. and allied presence in the region, including against attacks by Yemen-based Houthis on shipping. in the Red Sea.

Austin's latest order, Ryder said, demonstrates the United States' ability to deploy around the world at short notice to respond to evolving national security threats. He said Austin continues to make clear that if Iran or its partners or proxies take advantage of this moment to target U.S. personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take all necessary measures to defend our people.

The long-range nuclear-capable B-52 bomber has been deployed repeatedly to the Middle East to deliver targeted warnings to Iran and is the second time this month that U.S. strategic bombers will be used to reinforce American defenses in the region.

In October, B-2 stealth bombers were used to strike underground Houthi targets in Yemen.

Ryder did not provide the precise number of planes and ships that will enter the region. These changes will likely result in an overall decrease in the total number of U.S. troops in the Middle East, largely because an aircraft carrier can hold up to 5,000 sailors.

But the addition of bombers strengthens America's fighting force. Recently, up to 43,000 US troops have been deployed to the region.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the three Navy destroyers that make up its strike group are expected to leave the Middle East by mid-month and return to their home port in San Diego, according to U.S. officials. .

After he leaves, there will be no aircraft carriers in the Middle East for some time, officials said. United States They declined to say how long this gap would last.

Military commanders have long argued that the presence of an aircraft carrier strike group, with its array of fighter jets, surveillance aircraft and heavily armed warships, provides an important deterrent, including against Iran.

To fill this gap, Austin ordered the deployment of additional Navy destroyers to the region. These destroyers, capable of shooting down ballistic missiles, would come either from the Indo-Pacific region or from Europe, the official said.

Eventually, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and its three warships are expected to head to the Mediterranean Sea, but they won't get there before the Lincoln departs. The Truman Strike Group traveled to the North Sea to participate in a NATO military exercise.

The Lincoln and two of its destroyers are now in the Gulf of Oman, and its third destroyer is with two other warships in the Red Sea.

There are also two destroyers and the Navy Amphibious Ready Group which includes three ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/middle-east-us-military-bombers-warships-2a7771f67c91f521b1e4fe32074fab9a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos