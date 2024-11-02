NATO: American military presence in Europe





A U.S. carrier strike group – a large fleet of warships – is a powerful symbol of American military power and a signal of its willingness to defend its allies and deter its enemies.

The presence of such a force in the North Sea in recent weeks therefore aims to reassure European allies, despite the political uncertainties in their country.

American military might has helped protect Europe for the past 75 years – but the US presidential election raises the question: for how much longer?

Military commanders do their best to avoid politics.

But among a group of journalists invited aboard the USS Harry S Truman, the US presidential race was high on the agenda. The question was: will America still support Europe?

Rear Admiral Sean Bailey said: “What I can tell you is that we are firmly committed to our alliance, firmly committed to NATO.”

But he is not the one who will decide American foreign policy, nor is his response likely to allay doubts.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius knows change is in the air.

Asked about the likely impact of the US elections on Europe last week, he said it was a question of whether America was doing “a lot less, or a little less”.

He didn't name names, but it's Donald Trump who will probably do a lot less.

The USS Harry S Truman proudly bears the name of the president who helped found NATO 75 years ago.

But a second Trump term could once again shake the alliance to its very foundations.

The Truman Doctrine of providing military, economic and political support to democratic nations under threat is very different from Trump's America First policy.

He recently said Russia can “do whatever it wants” to its allies who are not spending enough on their defense.

Any American withdrawal from Europe would leave a big void.

The USS Harry S Truman is proof of what America brings to the table in size and numbers – with 5,000 crew members and more than 60 aircraft.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, sailing nearby, served as a reminder of Europe's more modest defenses.

The British aircraft carrier was sailing with an air squadron of a few helicopters and eight F-35 jets – a pale reflection of American military influence.

In total, the United States has more than 100,000 military personnel deployed in Europe.

Last time he was president, Trump threatened to withdraw some of these forces. If he is elected, he could do the same thing again.

Many Republicans believe that Europe must take care of itself. That's certainly the view of Elbridge Colby, a senior Pentagon official in the last Trump administration.

He believes the United States should “withdraw” its forces from Europe to focus on the threat posed by China.

The elections will also impact US military aid to Ukraine – America is by far its largest military supporter.

But a senior NATO official, who wished to remain anonymous, recently told the BBC that “whoever wins, the share of the US contribution to Ukraine will probably decline in relative terms.”

Europe, he said, cannot expect the United States to continue making an “inordinate” contribution.

The reality is that America's military focus has already shifted eastward, toward the Indo-Pacific region and the rise of China.

The Pentagon identifies China as its biggest security challenge. China now has a navy larger than that of the United States. This involves building a fleet the size of the entire Royal Navy every two years.

Sailors and pilots aboard the aircraft carrier recognize that there is also an eastward pivot.

Cdr Bernie Lutz spent much of his naval career flying F-18s aboard a US aircraft carrier in the Pacific and Middle East.

He understands why they are now sailing in European waters. “There’s a lot going on,” he says.

But he adds: “I think the Pacific theater is the larger and more important long-term goal.”

Like the rest of the carrier's 5,000 crew, he has not yet been told where they will sail next – but it has been widely reported that the USS Harry S Truman will soon be en route to the Middle East.

This region will also remain a challenge for the next president.

Capt. Dave Snowden says he's happy to carry the banner of de-escalation or deterrence or even sailing into danger – wherever the carrier sends him.

But the lack of serious foreign policy debate in the elections reflects a reluctance to get directly involved in more wars.

America will always remain the most preeminent military power in the world.

The question is how the next president will use it.

